None can escape the law of karma

Brahmkumar Nikunj By

Recently different parts of world witnessed back to back incidents of riots, arson, bombing, looting and massacre of innocent people. The violence, which raged for several days has been dubbed communal violence by most people, projecting that it is religiously motivated. This observation by the people as well as the media compels the whole world to think whether this is what one’s religion preaches? In reality, religion has very little to do with such irreligious acts because no religion preaches killing and looting.

So, who indulges in riots? The truth is that riots in the name of religion are most often incited by anti-social elements to fulfill a personal or political agenda or to just vent their hatred for another community fostered by prejudices and real or imagined grievances. This kind of people always wait for an opportunity to start a riot and once it begins, they fan it so much that it creates mass destruction in society.

Nowadays, visuals of riots have become ‘primetime food’ for the viewers as well as the broadcasters. Looking at those visuals, one can’t help but ask the question: ‘Are these people really doing this for the glory of their religion?’ The answer is NO because a close look at the reality would show that these are men possessed by anger and hatred and hence have nothing to do with any religion.

It has also been reported that during such riots, mental perversion is at its peak where men with sadistic mentality take full advantage of the breakdown in law and order and dishonour women of the other community to satisfy their carnal desires.

The numerous cases of women molestation reported during riots are proof of this. As a usual practise the authorities seek to restore peace after every communal riot by forming peace committees and build trust between communities and heal the social fractures caused by communal violence. But these efforts are foiled by mob attacks. Such mobs have no fear of punishment.

While the man-made laws may not be able to touch them, they forget that the law of karma is inexorable and hence all those who use violence thinking they will never have to answer for, need to remind themselves that law of karma eventually catches up with everyone either in this birth or in future births.

So, let us wake up and follow the right path of religion which says ‘We all are ONE and Children of ONE’ by stopping hatred in the name of religion.