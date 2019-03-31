Home Lifestyle Spirituality

The fearsome garuda

Indra sought refuge at the feet of Kashyapa, and the Brahmana was overtaken by compassion.

Published: 31st March 2019

Indra sought refuge at the feet of Kashyapa, and the Brahmana was overtaken by compassion. He also reasoned that Brahma’s objective of creating Indra to be the king of the gods should not be in vain. The situation threatened to be so as the Valakhilyas were praying for the creation of another Indra, more powerful than the present.

So he said that may there be an Indra in the bird kingdom. The Valakhilyas prostrated before Kashyapa and said that they were striving to create another Indra and also that Kashyapa should have a son. They left the modus operandi for the fulfilment of desires to Kashyapa himself. It was at this time that Vinata, one of his wives, the daughter of Daksha wished to have a child. 

He blessed her with two powerful birds as her sons. He also promised Indra that the two children would support him. He also warned him that he should henceforth stop making fun of the masters who have realised the supreme truth. 

Our sanatana dharma gives us many verses to remember while doing our daily duties such as waking, bathing, applying oil or even combing our hair. There is a famous shloka which says that we must remember while going to sleep so that our sleep may be either dreamless or have pleasant, bold and powerful dreams. The verse calls the names of Rama, Hanuman, Bhima, Skanda and Garuda—the son of Vinata. The verse says that for the one who remembers these five people will have a sleep free of bad dreams. 

Vainateya or Garuda is among these five beings remembered. Even the very sight of Garuda in temples is a very uplifting experience. The Srirangam temple has a giant-sized idol of Garuda reverentially standing before the Lord with folded hands and numerous snakes playfully adorning his person. Seeing the very image frees us from all our mental agitations, says the Shastras. 

Sauti narrates the daring exploits of Garuda to Shaunaka rishi who is a descendant in the clan of Bhrigu. The devas were ready for a tough fight. However, they shivered with fear on witnessing the power of Garuda. Vishwakarma, an architect of this universe had an eye on the soma rasa. His strength and energy was unparalleled. However, Garuda killed him, striking him by his mere beak, wings and talons. The sky was filed with a dust screen and the gods could see nothing around. 

Garuda created havoc in the waking, dream and deep sleep worlds. The Adityas went west and the Ashwinis went north unable to bear the air strike laid by Garuda. Killing the devas, Garuda finally flew in the direction of the nectar.
The author is Sevak, Chinmaya Mission, Tiruchi; brni.sharanyachaitanya@gmail.com; www.chinmayamission.com 

