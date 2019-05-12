Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Spirituality for Compatibility

Children, in today’s family life, men will say that two plus two equals four.

Published: 12th May 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Children, in today’s family life, men will say that two plus two equals four. But as far as women are concerned, two plus two need not just be four; it could be anything. By and large, men are intellectual, and women are emotional. Reading this, women should not feel bad. Men have a feminine side to them just as women have a masculine side to them. In general, men make firm decisions, which usually do not yield to circumstance. If we know a man’s basic nature, we can safely guess how a man will act in a given situation. A woman is different. She will yield to circumstance; it is a weakness in her character. She has a compassionate heart. This heart-melting nature is the main reason for her suffering. For this reason, it is hard to say how a woman will respond in a situation.

The journey of life is undertaken with the intellect and the heart, which are like opposite directions. That is why there is often no peace and happiness in family life. Spirituality is the relative that brings together and harmonises the incompatible heart and intellect. It is the knot that binds both together. It is only when we give spirituality its due place in life that life fulfils itself. Usually, the intellect does not come down to the level of the heart, and the heart does not rise to the level of the intellect. This is what family life is like today.

Many women tell Amma, “Amma, I share all the anguish in my heart with my husband. But apart from grunting in acknowledgement, he doesn’t respond properly. For this reason, I’m not even sure that he loves me.”Amma would ask the husband, “Son, what is it that I’m hearing? Don’t you love this daughter?”
He would immediately say, “Amma, I love her with all my heart!”

Children, such love is like honey trapped inside a rock; we can never taste its sweetness. To taste its sweetness, the honey must come into our hands. Likewise, love is not meant to be withheld; it must be expressed at appropriate moments. Otherwise, the love a husband has for his wife will not satisfy her in any way. For as long as we cannot understand each other’s heart perfectly, it is not enough just to keep the love we feel confined to our hearts.

We must express it outwardly through our words and actions. Amma is saying all this for the sake of peace and happiness in family life. Doing otherwise is like putting an ice cube in the hands of someone who is dying of thirst; it will not help to quench his thirst just then.Therefore, men must meet women at their level. They must love each other with open hearts and strive to understand each other.The writer is a world-renowned spiritual leader

Stay up to date on all the latest Spirituality news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp