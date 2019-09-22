Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Use Your Beliefs to Shape Your Life

Either you choose to fly by wings of your beliefs or live an imprisoned life chained by their nooses

Published: 22nd September 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

We are bound to limits of our belief as much as a pet is bound to limits of rope in its neck. Our capabilities and situations around us are manifestations of our belief. So, either we can fly by wings of our belief or live an imprisoned life chained by nooses of our beliefs, choice is ours. Moulds of our belief factually shape our lives. 

Focus on why and how

People follow other people either out of fear of those people or the benefits they may receive from those people or because they are impressed and touched by beliefs carried by the leaders. The last one type of followers are best contributors because they are touched by the beliefs of their leaders. Strong and successful leaders are those who can instil their own adorable beliefs in the hearts of their followers. Such teams with shared beliefs have less to complain or fight with each other and more to contribute. The synergy of the shared belief in the team helps individuals in the team when they start getting doubts and losing determination. 

Most people are afraid to increase the limits of their beliefs because of the fear of failures. They are worried about what would be the outcome of the efforts they are going to put in. 
It is important to focus on why and how than what to increase the levels of our belief. 

Activity, not the result

The Bhagavad Gita emphasises to focus on the activity than the result. ‘Karmanye vadhikaraste ma phaleshu kadachana’. One has duty to perform its activities without worrying about the fruits of it. When we focus on ‘why’, we get enough reasons to do what is to be done despite of challenges, adversities and scarcities. We get reasons to go beyond our limitations because our cause is so important. 

God helps those who help themselves

There is a famous tale of a sparrow who wanted to empty the ocean to search her eggs. She tried to empty the ocean drop by drop by her beak. Seeing her efforts, the carrier of Lord Vishnu, mighty Garuda, came to her help and it threatened to dry up the ocean and the latter acquiesced and returned the eggs.   

Align your cause with the divine cause

We can only expect divine help when we are contributing to a divine cause. Such attitude of being a contributor hooks off the loads of responsibility one may feel with attitude of ownership and entitlement. The passing of ownership baton to divinity assures us that owner would take responsibility of success and the divine owner has inconceivable ways and powers to achieve its plans through contributing instruments like us.

The divine being has an ability to take us far beyond we can imagine. Our alignment with the divine cause empowers us with faith that we are on right and virtuous path, and no matter what the world thinks we are doing the right thing. The divine can acknowledge even ankle bells of an ant so we are assured that our right efforts recognised and valued. 

We have examples like Pandavas and Draupadi from scriptures. When Draupadi was being disrobed she lifted her both protecting hands over her clothes and cried the names of God for help and she was rescued. In modern history we have examples of Shivaji Maharaj. He saw a dream of state as righteous as the state of Lord Rama. He acknowledged to have such a virtuous state is the “Shreenchi Iccha” (the will of the divine). Empowered with such a belief he successfully fought with his meagre army to achieve his aim. He attracted belief of the common people who became famous historical personalities along with him as they dedicated life for Shivaji’s mission.The author is a spiritual guru at International Society for Krishna Consciousness

Stay up to date on all the latest Spirituality news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp