Home Lifestyle Tech

YouTube Rewind 2018 becomes most disliked video of the year

YouTube's annual Rewind video took a massive hit this year, becoming the least popular video of the year.

Published: 12th December 2018 09:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

A YouTube screengrab of Rewind 2018.

By Online Desk

YouTube's annual Rewind videos have never been a favourite on the internet, but it plunged to a new low this year.

The video is the most disliked video of the year and falls short of being the most disliked video on the website only by 0.8 million views. With nine million dislikes and 2.1 million likes, it is not far behind Justin Beiber's 'Baby' -- the most disliked video with 9.8 million dislikes. 

But, here's a fun ratio: Justin Beiber's 2010 video has more than two billion views, as opposed to the 114 million that YouTube's Rewind 2018 managed to garner. Looks like JB haters have finally found a new target!

So, Rewind 2018 has ironically become the website's least popular video, and netizens have found respite in Google's 'Year In Search 2018'. Google was thanked for the heartwarming year-end video, and many users even commented on how it was better than YouTube Rewind 2018.

Reportedly, the video's immense unpopularity is due to YouTube omitting some of the platform's biggest stars. Shane Dawson, Logan Paul, and PewDiePie don't make an appearance and clearly, the YouTube sensations' fans are furious. 

Although the video left out much of the YouTube community, it featured the likes of Will Smith, and creators Molly Burke, Liza Koshy, and Simone Giertz.

PewDiePie has released a reaction video speaking about why he didn't feature in the Rewind video. 

There is criticism that the video is especially marketer and advertiser-friendly, with its references to K-pop and game 'Fortnite' all over the place.  

Watch the much-hated video here: 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YouTube Youtube Rewind YouTube Rewind 2018 dislike Rewind video Year end video

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp