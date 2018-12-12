YouTube Rewind 2018 becomes most disliked video of the year

By Online Desk

YouTube's annual Rewind videos have never been a favourite on the internet, but it plunged to a new low this year.

The video is the most disliked video of the year and falls short of being the most disliked video on the website only by 0.8 million views. With nine million dislikes and 2.1 million likes, it is not far behind Justin Beiber's 'Baby' -- the most disliked video with 9.8 million dislikes.

But, here's a fun ratio: Justin Beiber's 2010 video has more than two billion views, as opposed to the 114 million that YouTube's Rewind 2018 managed to garner. Looks like JB haters have finally found a new target!

So, Rewind 2018 has ironically become the website's least popular video, and netizens have found respite in Google's 'Year In Search 2018'. Google was thanked for the heartwarming year-end video, and many users even commented on how it was better than YouTube Rewind 2018.

Reportedly, the video's immense unpopularity is due to YouTube omitting some of the platform's biggest stars. Shane Dawson, Logan Paul, and PewDiePie don't make an appearance and clearly, the YouTube sensations' fans are furious.

Although the video left out much of the YouTube community, it featured the likes of Will Smith, and creators Molly Burke, Liza Koshy, and Simone Giertz.

PewDiePie has released a reaction video speaking about why he didn't feature in the Rewind video.

There is criticism that the video is especially marketer and advertiser-friendly, with its references to K-pop and game 'Fortnite' all over the place.

Watch the much-hated video here: