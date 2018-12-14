Home Lifestyle Tech

400 million using Facebook Watch, now available on desktop

The company also announced that 'Ad Breaks' are now available to eligible Pages in 40 countries around the world.

Published: 14th December 2018 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Facebook logo used for representation.

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Over 400 million people are using video-on-demand service Facebook Watch monthly and 75 million people daily who spend at least one minute on Watch, the social networking platform has announced.

ALSO READ | Facebook makes it easier to remember, share major life events

Launched in the US in 2017, the video service allows users to enjoy videos from different genres, including entertainment, sports and news in their personalised 'Watch Feed' that carries a collection of recent videos from the pages they follow.

"Well, 2018 was a big year for Facebook Watch. Watch launched in every country around the world, the platform opened to videos from all Pages, and we debuted dozens of Facebook Originals," Fidji Simo, Head of Video, said in a blog post on Thursday.

In August, Facebook rolled out Watch globally on mobile and now, the service is also available on desktop and Facebook Lite, the company announced.

On an average, 75 million daily visitors spend more than 20 minutes in Watch.

"Since the Summer we have been working to bring 'Watch Party' to everyone on Facebook. We've seen it really take off -- there have been more than 12 million Watch Parties in Groups alone, and Watch Parties garner eight times more comments than regular videos in Groups," said Facebook.

The company is also working to unify the video experience across Facebook.

ALSO READ | Festivals, Kerala floods and cricket connected most Indians on Facebook in 2018

Right now, people can find videos on Facebook in a number of different places -- Watch, News Feed, Search, Pages and more.

"We want to make the experience of watching video feel immersive, no matter where you discovered it. As part of this effort, we'll be testing a few things in the coming months," informed Simo.

The company also announced that 'Ad Breaks' are now available to eligible Pages in 40 countries around the world.

"We'll bring Ad Breaks to video creators in more countries around the world, and will test new Ad Breaks placements, like in livestreams from gaming creators," Simo said, adding that the company would provide advertisers with more options to tailor their video ad campaigns and connect with the target audience.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Facebook Watch facebook Ad Breaks Watch Feed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp