Home Lifestyle Tech

Trees at Lodhi Garden to have QR codes to help visitors get information 

QR Code is a machine-readable code consisting of an array of black and white squares, typically used for storing web-links or other information for reading by the camera on a smart-phone.

Published: 26th December 2018 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Lodhi Garden (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: From January 1, those visiting the iconic Lodhi Garden here can get information about trees there just by scanning QR codes tagged on them with their smart-phones.

Spread over 90 acres, the garden has a national bonsai park, herbal garden, bamboo garden, butterfly zone, lotus and lily pond, peacock hatchery and the tallest (35.5 m) tree in Delhi called 'Buddha Coconut'.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru’s trees breathe easy after getting respite from metal cages

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is in the process of installing the QR codes which when scanned by a visitor will give details of a tree, including its age, lifespan, botanical name, common name, blooming season among others.

Quick Response (QR) Code is a machine-readable code consisting of an array of black and white squares, typically used for storing web-links or other information for reading by the camera on a smart-phone.

"For the first phase, 100 trees have been selected in the garden where QR codes will be installed. This will make people more interested in nature. More trees will be chosen for the purpose but since Lodhi garden is huge, a census needs to be done," a senior NDMC official said.

"We also need to figure out codes for old trees and new plantation," he added.

Maintained by the NDMC, the Lodhi Garden attracts thousands of visitors daily and houses Archaeological Survey of India-protected structures like Mohammed Shahs Tomb, Tomb of Sikandar Lodi, Shisha Gumbad and Bara Gumbad.

It is situated between Khan Market and Safdarjung's Tomb on Lodhi Road.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lodhi Garden QR codes Trees Lodhi Information Smartphones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Man forced to lick his own spit over eve teasing allegations in Bihar's Begusarai
This annual fest in Pune gives a taste of rural flavour
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp