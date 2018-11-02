Check out 'Reply Privately' and other upcoming WhatsApp features

Ayshvarya Narayanan By

Online Desk

WhatsApp has never disappointed its users when it comes to updates. It is going to be a package of surprises for the users as the messaging giant is all set to roll out a slew of updates and it is right now testing them on its Beta version.

Here are some of the features that the messaging service is expected to roll out in the near future as stated by popular WhatsApp tracker, WABetainfo.

Chat privately in a group

Now, you can send a private reply in response to a message you received in a group with its new 'Reply privately' feature. User can spot the dotted menu once they long press on a message in a group. When clicked on the popup menu, one can select the reply privately option there.

Security update - Touch ID and face unlock

Won't it be cool to unlock your WhatsApp using Touch ID and Face unlock features? This new feature will be a major upgrade on the security aspect of the messaging platform. The good news is that the messaging platform is already working on this update. But unfortunately, it is only for iOS users. Hopefully, the Android version will also get the update soon.

Linked accounts and vacation mode features

WhatsApp is working on linking it to Instagram account. The other two features are Vacation and silent mode. With the vacation mode feature, an archived message can only be seen in the archived chats if one has muted and archived the conversation. Silent mode feature allows hiding the app badge for muted chats.

Media preview in notifications

Now, you can see the view received images in the notification and you don't have to click on the text to know what one has sent. You can even ignore spam images without opening the message this way.

Automatically play consecutive voice messages

In a big relief to the ones who hate sending long messages, this feature is going to be a huge hit. WhatsApp is working on an update to play consecutive voice messages automatically so that you don't have to click play at the end of each voice note.

Dark mode feature

Following other social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp is now reportedly working on dark mode feature. However, it is yet not known when and how the feature will be rolled out to the users. Let's keep the fingers crossed.

In the most recent update, WhatsApp launched stickers feature which has sure impressed a lot of youngsters. It even lets users download stickers from third-party apps.

In another huge development, WhatsApp Vice President also confirmed the news of monetizing WhatsApp by placing ads in the status section like Snapchat and Instagram.

So, How excited are you about the new features?