Snapchat rolls out new filters for your cat

To use the new cat-friendly filters, Snapchat users can simply click on their pet's face through the lens of the app, which will bring up lenses with a paw icon on them.

Published: 14th October 2018 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Photo-messaging app Snapchat has rolled out new filters specifically for cats that will now make it look like your pet is wearing glasses.

The photo messaging app, known for its extensive collection of photo filters, revealed the newest update in a tweet, The Independent reported late on Saturday.

"Lenses. For cool cats and their cool cats. Try them meow," the company wrote on the microblogging site Twitter, alongside clips of the new filters, which include devil wings, glasses, unicorn horns, flower crowns and animal ears.

According to filter creator Chris Higa, previously, the app's filters have only worked on humans and dogs.

"I'm not sure my cat is a fan of the new Snapchat filters but I am sure I am," a user tweeted.

