Home Lifestyle Travel

Magical woods

Father of the National Parks John Muir once said: “Come to the woods, for here is rest. There is no repose like that of the green deep woods.”

Published: 26th August 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

entry point; a wild cat on the premises

By khursheed dinshaw
Express News Service

Father of the National Parks John Muir once said: “Come to the woods, for here is rest. There is no repose like that of the green deep woods.” A walk in the woods of mixed deciduous forest in Hainich National Park—spread over 5,000 hectares in Germany—undoubtedly gives you the much-needed time with self and a dose of knowledge.

Mighty old trees grow in harmony with new ones in this forest that is among Germany’s largest forests and enjoys the tag of UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site list. Nature rules and nurtures itself on its own here. When trees fall they are not taken away but remain within the park to let them play their role in the natural ecosystem, and it is the beauty of Hainich.    

An interesting addition to Hainich is the canopy walk. Started in 2005, this 500-metre tree top walk begins at 10 metres above the ground and goes up to 24-meter high. This allows visitors to walk among the trees instead of craning their neck upwards to look at their huge canopies. But enjoying the beauty of the park is not for those who hate walking because in this eco-friendly park only bicycles and wheelchairs are allowed in the name of vehicles.

The walkway is made of oakwood and at regular intervals there are wooden sculptures of the fauna found here. A short obstacle ropeway is a break from walk for the adventure lovers. While beech is the most common tree that grows in the park, the chequer tree is a rare sight. The primeval beech forest—home to diverse flora and fauna—offers mesmerising views of the Thuringian Basin.

A rare sight is spotting a wildcat, the symbolic animal of Hainich. Even seasoned rangers may get to see one once in three years and that too for three seconds. But at Huetscheroda, the wildcat village nearby, visitors can get to see four of them. The village tour starts from the information centre, a former barn for wildcats.

Apart from the canopy walk, there are other walking trails to discover the secrets of the park. For herb lovers, the trail goes along an area covered with wild garlic. If you are a hiking enthusiast, don’t miss the hiking trails. In short, this park has something to offer to the traveller—the silent observer, the knowledge seeker, and the nature lover—in you. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Travel news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
John Muir National Parks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5