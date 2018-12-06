Home Lifestyle Travel

Jodhpur's miniature artist who paints on lentils in a minute

Vijay Prajapat makes paintings on lentils and has been teaching Rajasthani miniature art for the past 11 years.

Published: 06th December 2018

Image used for representational purpose.

By ANI

JODHPUR: Vijay Prajapat, a Jodhpur-based miniature artist who is popularly known as the 'lentil man', has fascinated many by making paintings on a lentil within a minute.

Prajapat owns Umaid Heritage art school and teaches Rajasthani miniature art there. He has been doing this for the past 11 years and provides free art supplies and lessons for anyone who wishes to learn the art form.

Speaking to ANI, Prajapat said the idea behind running the school was to make sure the art form does not fade away amidst transforming times.

"Miniature art is an age-old tradition of Rajasthan and we do not want it to get lost. So we are taking it forward. I teach this art to students from all across the world," he said.

Prajapat's initiative to revive the traditional cultural art form has attracted many people, not just from India, but also from the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries.

