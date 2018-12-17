Ladies, take that solo trip before it's too late!

By Online Desk

Solo trips can be life-changing and empowering, especially when you need a break from the monotony of work and humdrum city existence that most of us are forced to endure.

While the dream of a solo trip may be relatively easier for a man to realise, women, especially in countries like India, face a lot of difficulties and risks while travelling alone.

But here's the deal, ladies. If you're planning to give up on your dreams of solo travel for various reasons like your job, safety concerns, or worse -- the men in your life, DON'T! As challenging as it may be, solo travel has helped many women gain confidence and a sense of independence like no other.

Pack up, woman up, and follow these tips to have an adventure of a lifetime:

1. Pack light: You don't want to be lugging around heavy bags while travelling. Pack as lightly as possible, but don't forget essentials and first-aid. This will help you move around easily without unnecessary inconvenience.

2. Stay cheap but safe: There are many safe and cheap options for stay these days where you can also meet fellow travellers. Services like Zostel and Airbnb are mostly reliable, although they may need you to make bookings well in advance.

3. Talk to locals: Smile, and strike up conversations with the locals in the area. This is the best way to get to know the local culture and the essence of the place. They also know hidden spots and where to get the best food!

4. Pepper spray? Carry something for self-defence, like a bottle of pepper spray. You need not be super-cautious, but make sure you are alert at all times.

5. Keep a journal: You may think that you will remember every bit of your wonderful experience as it happened, but it's close to impossible to do so. Don't let your trip be reduced to a few glimpses in your memory; note down everything you see in a diary. You can also keep a note of immediate contacts here, in case of an emergency.

6. Don't make a list: While making sure that you cover every nook and corner of the place you visit, don't beat yourself up over missing out on one or two. Relax, take your time, and explore at ease. For all we know, missing out could become a reason to visit again!

7. Keep away your gadgets: You don't have to Instagram every breathtaking view and every delicious meal you have. Keep away your phone, work emails and social life, and enjoy the moment as you live it. Give yourself the break you deserve!