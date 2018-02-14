THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ever tried flying kites? If you’re a fan, then don’t miss this grand show that awaits city residents later this month. Kites of all shapes and sizes are set to take over the skies over Kovalam as part of the Barrier Free International Kite Fest.

Professional kite flyers from UK, US, and Malaysia and from four Indian states will showcase their skills at the fest. The kite fest is being organised by NGO Helping Hands Organisation (H2O) in collaboration with One India Kite team for an inclusive celebration of autistic children and paraplegics besides creating awareness about autism.

It will be a gala evening for the autistic children and paraplegics where they get to fly kites of all sizes and shapes in the beach. As many as 650 participants including differently-abled individuals are expected to take part in the festival. The kite festival which is a fundraising programme to support the activities of H2O will be held on February 25 from 2:30 pm at Kovalam beach. Anyone can join the jamboree by purchasing a kite from the venue.

“The fest which is also a celebration of the volunteers is an attempt to create inclusive spaces for the differently-abled. We also intend to conduct a social audit in the region, and approach the Tourism Department to make the place differently-abled friendly,” said Jolly J, founder of the NGO. An NGO based in the city, H2O focuses on supporting children and individuals with autism and other learning disabilities. The festival is being organised as part of the fundraising programme of the NGO. A peek into the grand show is in store on Sunday at the Shanghumugham beach where a soft launch of the fest will be held. The residents can enjoy a spectacular evening replete with a musical extravaganza as Thaikkudam Bridge fame Vian Fernandez and his band performs on the beach.

On February 24, corporate companies across Kerala will battle it out with their kites that can be custom made with the company name and logo. Further, several change makers in the city will also be honoured at the programme. Awards for the volunteers will be given at the ‘Volunesia 2018’ awards.

As part of the fest, a workshop on crafting kites will also be held. One can join the workshop for an entry fee of Rs 300 while the kites can be bought for Rs 200 at the venue itself. For bigger kites, one needs to contact the organisers beforehand. One can also get customised or themed kites on ordering beforehand.

So get ready to tread through the glorious sands of Kovalam, gallop about and fly the kites high!