The new Colombo

Kalpana Sunder By

Express News Service

It’s Lost Horizon by James Hilton, placed on the table, that makes one fall in love with the hotel. This all-time favourite book where a group of strangers crash-land in a Tibetan monastery has inspired its name, Shangri-La—a place of peace and tranquility. The newly opened Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on the Galle Face Green seafront promenade, is one of the most celebrated openings, which is part of a larger development with premium office spaces, two residential towers, and a high-end shopping mall. The great view and Indian Ocean dazzling from the window make it the perfect launch pad to explore the city.

Park Street Mews

With its development like a mini-Dubai having glitzy buildings, new cafes and restaurants, a vibrant culinary scene and shopping options, the city is worth a stopover on any Sri Lankan itinerary. Since the 25-year-old civil war ended in 2009, the city has blossomed and grown in confidence by leaps and bounds.

The interiors of Shangri-La Hotel are stunning, with design elements drawn from the island nation, and chandeliers shaped like lilies—the national flower of the country. Greeting the guests is a specially-commissioned metal sculpture of a baby elephant made by the Chinese artist Man Fung-Yi. The rooms in muted palette of browns and blue with marble and wood come with a large bathroom stocked with fragrant Spa Ceylon toiletries and access to the Horizon Club Lounge.

A must-do is a meal at the hotel’s renowned Shang Palace Chinese restaurant, which is inspired by China’s traditional Siheyuan houses and has old wooden beams that were once part of these historical residences. The mango yellow accents of the restaurant fuse well with the wood and fabric. And the restaurant serves traditional cuisine from Sichuan, Dongbei and Canton as well as hot dishes from the Dim Sum Kitchen and the Crab Kitchen.

duck oven at Shang Palace

It also curates special local experiences for its guests, ranging from gem workshops to walking tours, a temple trail to four Buddhist temples, and a tour of art galleries and exhibitions. Taking a walking tour with Mark Forbes of Colombo City Walks, one can explore the Fort area starting from the mustard -walled Dutch Hospital with massive beams and thick walls, which dates back to 1616 and has been re-invented into a swish shopping and restaurant complex. Walk along the streets looking at heritage buildings such as Cargill’s—the country’s first department store built in 1844—and the stately Oriental Hotel from 1875, which was the palatial residence of a Dutch Governor, before being converted into a hotel.

In this world of globalisation, Colombo has managed to have creative home-grown brands. While Barefoot has sarongs and textiles in vivid colours, inspired by land and seascapes, plant life and wildlife, that are made by local craftsmen and artisans, Paradise Road, a home-goods store, sells carefully curated handicrafts, stationery and crockery with Sinhala script carved on it.

The Chi Spa at the Shangri-La, based on the Chinese philosophy of releasing energy blocks in the body, is a good way to unwind after a day’s excursions. They have Asian and Sri Lankan inspired treatments using local tea-based products.

In the evening, head to Park Street Mews, a cobblestoned street created from old warehouses, decorated with fairy lights, murals and benches, that offers an array of eateries. All these make one wonder how far this country has moved from its turbulent past, while celebrating its traditions.