NEW DELHI: Travelling solo does not always mean you’re alone. Most often, you meet amazing people along the way and make connections that last a lifetime.

It is time to let go the insecurities, dependency and take yourself to chase your freedom. Anybody can be an explored if they wanted to be one.

So, if you are ready to explore, Jayanth Sharma, co founder and CEO Toehold has a list of some must visit destinations in India, which are prominent for their beauty and are absolutely safe:

Ladakh

The crown of India is beautified by Ladakh, the land of high passes, situated in the picturesque state of Jammu and Kashmir. During summer, this beautiful region is adorned with a plethora of vibrant colors, but come winter time it is transformed into a snowy white wonderland, often cut off from the rest of the world.

Start your trip from the charming town of Leh, which will woo you with its quaint markets and charming palaces. Visit the beautiful Sham valley and the ancient monasteries of Lamayuru and Liker. Take a trip down to enchanting Nubra valley and visit the famous Deskit monastery and the Hall of Fame, to experience local culture at its best. Lose yourself in the hypnotizing of the beautiful Pangong Tso and enjoy a memorable sunrise and sunset by the lake. A thrilling camel safari and drive through the highest motor able road in the world, seems just too good to be true!

Kabini

Kabini is one of the most popular haunts for those who love to explore the wilderness and enjoy getting up close with nature. It has a lot to offer right from the Jungle Safari, boating to trekking in Nagarhole Forest. The nature walk in the forest is a must if you want to reconnect with the surroundings and nature all over again. The jungle safari is a wonderful opportunity for all the environmental enthusiasts to mingle among the variety of flora and fauna. Enjoy the royal feel of an elephant safari for the view is just spectacular with dense forest all around and at times spotting various animals in their natural surroundings makes the ride worth it. A trip to Kabani can introduce you to the world of misty forests, valleys and watercourse.

Andamans

Andaman is known for its beautiful flora and fauna, and its mesmerizing and breath-taking locations. Explore the phenomenal journey to exotic and beautiful islands of Andaman as they are a perfect place to ramble around or simply chill out on sun-toasted beaches. Butler Bay is Little Andaman’s best beach which has a spectacular curved beach with lifeguards and good surf.

Also Visit Radhanagar which is One of India’s prettiest and most famous stretches of sand Then there is Little Andaman lighthouse makes for a worthwhile excursion. For a Good swimming and snorkeling the white sand beach Lalaji Bay will be apt. Another Must vist places are Cellular Jail which is located at Port Blair, stood mute witness to the tortures meted out to the freedom fighters, who were incarcerated in this jail and the Anthropological Museum provides a throwback to the islands’ indigenous tribal communities. The glass display cases may be a tad old school, but they don’t feel anywhere near as ancient as the simple geometric patterns etched into a Jarawa chest guard, a skull left in a Sentinelese lean-to, or the totemic spirits represented by Nicobarese shamanic sculptures.

Ranthambore

Ranthambore National Park is one of the biggest and most renowned national park in Northern India. Being considered as one of the famous and former hunting grounds of the Maharajas of Jaipur, today the Ranthambore National Park terrain is major wildlife tourist attraction spot that has pulled the attention of many wildlife photographers and lovers in this destination.

Spotting a tiger in its natural habitat is one of the most captivating sights you can ever imagine at Ranthambore National park. Hiking up to the Ranthambore Fort as it offers brilliant views of the entire park. Unlike the rest of Rajasthan, Ranthambore offers unique handicrafts to take home. Also they have plenty of bandhani dupattas, block print bedcovers, handloom skirts, and traditional jewellery to carry home.