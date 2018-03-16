CHENNAI: The fitness level of participants is often overlooked by trek organisers before setting out in trying environments. Samuel Abhishek, a student from the city almost died on a trek to Sar Pass in the Himalayas last year.

“I had no clue how steep the terrain would be. It was my first trek and my body was in no shape to take on the challenge,” Samuel recollected.

The five-day trek left Samuel with High Altitude Pulmonary Edema, a fatal disease which fills the lungs with fluid. He had to be carried out of the mountains by fellow trekkers. He was warned about such complications but only before setting of on the trek.

“I wouldn’t have registered if I had been told it would involve in such dangerous environment with possibilities of life threatening illnesses,” Samuel said in retrospect. The trek took a toll on his friends as well. “Regret set in in the first two days,” he said.

Tarun Rathi, co-founder, Plan The Unplanned, a trekking agency in Bengaluru, said it’s important for wanderlust-struck newbies to not bite more they can chew. He also emphasised the importance of getting to know the distance before even planning to register for a trek.

To last a day’s trek (12-15 km), a person must be able to at least run five kilometres at one go. “For bigger treks, involving a few nights in the open, higher fitness levels are required,” he said.

Tarun shared a checklist to follow before setting out on a trekking adventure.

1) Water

Humans can last without food for a week but two days without water can kill you or leave you severely disoriented. Pack more water than required because you never know what you might need it for.

2) First-aid kit

They can buy injured trekkers time till they can get to a hospital. Carry an exhaustive kit to ensure even serious injuries can be addressed.

3) Local guide

In the recent forest fire tragedy in Theni, the local guide played a crucial role in saving lives. He guided a 13-member group to safety through an alternative route. Venturing into any environment without a local guide is dangerous.

4) Walking sticks, pads

Walking sticks go a long way during long treks. They offer support and balance while tackling steep terrain. For climbing knee pads also come in handy.