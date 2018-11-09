Home Lifestyle Travel

For this Dutch couple, all the world is a stage, on their bicycle

 Tieme Hermans left home when he was 26. Off he went to see the world, on a bicycle.

Published: 09th November 2018 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Tieme Hermans and Elske Huising who are on a journey across various countries in Asia on their bicycle have arrived in the city | B P Deepu

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tieme Hermans left home when he was 26. Off he went to see the world, on a bicycle. After being on the road for two-and-a-half years and travelling to 32 countries, he finally settled in Vietnam for a while. And now he is back on the road, along with his partner Elske Huising, pedaling the unknown terrains.

“I was always curious about the world, about the people, their culture and life. I knew what we read about places was only the superficial reality. I wanted to know more, like the daily life of people, their worries,”  says Tieme.  The journey began from Ho Chi Minh city in Vietnam, a year ago. The couple has been on the road, travelling on their bicycles to learn about the Eastern philosophy and wisdom. Having traversed through Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia and Sri Lanka on the bicycle, the couple has arrived in India. 

“The West was never satisfying. You have everything there, but something was always missing,” says Elske, also a Dutch who went backpacking through South East Asia, years ago. “I wanted to challenge myself, leave every possession and bonding,” recalls Elske. It was after she arrived at Vietnam that she met Tieme. Though both of them hailed from Zwolle in the Netherlands, and had met each other once, they never knew each other. And in Vietnam, they fell in love. 

“Vietnam is done,” says Tieme. The duo was working as kindergarten teachers in Vietnam, loving the country and its ways, when one fine day Elske pitched the idea of cycling to India. Tieme’s jaw dropped at the suggestion. “While on the road, you are always in the middle of nowhere. There is no fancy food, you sleep in a tent. But then she kept talking about the ride,”  Tieme recalls. 

Now, after a year of travelling, they have reached India. “For us, India was like the cherry on the cake. India is so different unlike all the countries we have visited. Each state is like a different country, with its own culture, cuisine and geography. We were in Tamil Nadu last week and it was all long, endless plains. Here it is all lush and green,” says Tieme. 

For the couple, it is not about ticking off places on the map. They chart their journey to be in tune with the local people. “I would rather get lost on the streets. We are just throwing ourselves to the world. It is all about the simple interactions with the local community,” says Tieme. They are documenting their journey in facebook through a page ‘twoyogisonabicycle’.

Tieme and Elske duo intend to ride to Nepal from India. Eventually, they intend to head back home and teach yoga. “We are collecting all kinds of experiences. We hope to start a yoga and meditation centre there. People are very busy in the West. They could use some Zen,”  smiles Elske. The duo is  enamoured by India and the people. They even received Indian names on a journey through a countryside in Tamil Nadu. “Deepak and Nila!” Tieme adds merrily. The only thing Tieme misses is the Dutch cheese. “Dutch cheese is something! But the cuisine will come nowhere near Indian cuisine,” he laughs. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Travel news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp