Home Lifestyle Travel

No application to hold EDM festival in Goa this year: Tourism Minister

Earlier, EDM festivals like 'Sunburn', 'Supersonic' and 'TimeOut 72' were quite popular among tourists around Christmas in the coastal belt of North Goa district.

Published: 10th November 2018 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image.

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar has said no organiser has approached the government to conduct the electronic, dance and music (EDM) festival in December this year in the coastal state.

Earlier, EDM festivals like 'Sunburn', 'Supersonic' and 'TimeOut 72' were quite popular among tourists around Christmas in the coastal belt of North Goa district.

'TimeOut 72' was held in the state in December last year, but 'Sunburn' shifted its venue to Pune in the neighbouring Maharashtra state after 2015.

"We want the EDM festivals to happen in Goa. But since no one has applied, we can't do anything about it. Goa is known for music and dance, and we want such festivals to happen during the tourist season," Ajgaonkar told PTI Friday.

Asked if the absence of such festivals will have an impact on the tourist footfalls, he said, "Nothing can be said about it. People come to Goa for its beauty but festivals also add to the attraction." The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG), an umbrella organisation of tour operators, feels the absence of EDM festivals will affect the tourist footfalls.

"The exact figures are not known, but a large number of tickets sold for such events held in previous years indicate that visitors enthusiastically participate in them," TTAG president Savio Messiah said.

Since 2007, the Sunburn festival led to a huge increase in tourism-related activities in Goa, another TTAG member claimed.

"The attendance at the four-day Sunburn festival at Vagator in North Goa in 2015was around 70,000. Even if we assume that around 15 per cent of the participants were local Goans, the rest 60,000 came from across India and other countries," he said, on condition of anonymity.

He said as per a conservative estimate, these visitors spend an average Rs 15,000 per day on the hotel stay, food, beverages, local travel and shopping.

With this estimate, the average seven-day visit cost for those coming to attend a festival like Sunburn would be a whopping Rs 630 crore, he claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Travel news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Goa EDM Festival Goa Tourism TimeOut 72 Sunburn Supersonic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp