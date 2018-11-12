Home Lifestyle Travel

With focus on winter tourism, Switzerland targets one million Indian tourists

Switzerland has a population of 8.3 million people (in 2015), capital city is Bern, largest city is Zürich.

Published: 12th November 2018 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

Amid significant increase in the number of Indian tourists in recent years, Switzerland is aiming for one million visitors from the country by 2020 with special focus on promoting winter tourism and showcasing itself as a 365-day holiday destination, an official said on Thursday.

“The number of Indian overnight tourists to Switzerland was 7.48 lakh in 2017, which is close to 24 per cent higher than the previous year. In 2018, we are up by 10 per cent in terms of hotel overnights in a period from January to August as compared to the same period last year,” said Claudio Zemp, Director of Switzerland Tourism India.

“Indian tourists are increasingly looking at Switzerland as a travel destination because of the plethora of options it offers to each traveller. We aim to welcome one million Indian visitors by 2020,” he said.

Pointing out that India is Switzerland’s eighth largest market in terms of international tourist inflow, the official said a major chunk of Indians tend to travel during May-June while the number is drastically less during the autumn-winter seasons.

“More people from the tier-two and tier-three Indian cities are now visiting Switzerland. Also more youngsters are travelling in search of experimental and adventure tourism. However, May and June comprise 70 per cent of total Indian tourist inflow,” Zemp said.

“Not many Indians come to Switzerland during autumn and winter though there is scope for lots of activities at that time. The goal of Switzerland Tourism is to extend the holiday season and highlight Switzerland as an all-year holiday destination in the Indian market,” he said, adding a two-day ice cricket tournament on the frozen lakes of St. Mortiz has been introduced to attract Indian tourists, where former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Zaheer Khan participated last year.

He said the tourism department has made a number of infrastructural developments including snow park on mount Titilis, igloo village where tourists can stay overnight and introduced new cable cars to attract more visitors during winter.

“The Swiss Travel Pass that takes care of all modes of transport in that country including trains, buses and boats, are being offered with extra benefits while the Swiss International Airlines has recently introduced stopover packages ranging from one to four days, to allow tourists to travel in Switzerland without paying extra airfaire,” another tourism official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Travel news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Switzerland tourism switzerland tourism Indian tourists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp