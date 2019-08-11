Home Lifestyle Travel

Fatal attractions

Since war tourism became popular with the fi rst Gulf War,risk-seeking travellers are in do-or-die mode

Published: 11th August 2019 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Safety is high on the list of most tourists. Not all, though. The hospitality partners in extreme tourism are terrorism in Asia and Middle East (Syria, Lebanon and Iraq), drug wars in South America and kidnappings for ransom, drug wars, rapes and arms assaults in all the above. Here are a few places the reckless traveller can brave for an adrenaline rush.

SOUTH AMERICA: Southwestern and northeastern Colombia keep the pulse racing with kidnappings, death by crossfire between drug gangs, ATM robberies and spiked drinks at bars. Expect no help from the Peace Corps in El Salvador, which closed shop because its staff was being targeted. Hikers and climbers in national parks can meet armed robbers by paying a high price. Muggers and drug lords also spice up travel. Honduras has the highest murder rate in the world since drug shootouts, extortion, mugging, rape and human trafficking are common dangers. In Guatemala, South America’s most violent country, is a martial artist’s dream where assaults can happen anywhere, anytime. So do thefts and armed robbery.

UKRAINE: War tourists can brave bullets in Donetsk, Luhansk and the Crimea where fighting between the Ukranian and Russian armies is in full spate. In Kiev, where petty crime and theft is common, racially motivated attacks on foreigners are rising like in Russia.

AFRICA: The Dark Continent is perfect for war tourists with a death wish. Air strikes, landmines and Al Qaeda are Yemen’s fatal attractions. Congo can boast of armed gangs, bandits and rogue soldiers of the Congolese Army. Cape Town is good for carjackings, armed robbery, rape and murder. Chad is the playground of Boko Haram and Islamic State (IS) fighters who target unbelievers, security men and civilians in the Lake Chad area. Abduction for ransom is booming. Same is true of Nigeria. Brave terrorists bomb in Mali’s nightclubs, restaurants, hotels and churches. In Kenya too, armed carjacking and kidnapping are added challenges. The IS loves bombing and shooting up markets and Coptic Churches in Egypt. Jamaica is known for gangs and sex crimes at resorts.

ASIA: The danger cachet in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh comprise Muslim militants, suicide bombings, café hostage crisis, tribal violence and extreme misogynism. Look out for urban crimes like pickpockets, armed robbers and snatchers in Dhaka. The Philippines offers assault, armed robbery, drug wars, kidnapping for ransom by fundshungry terrorists.

Stay up to date on all the latest Travel news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South America Ukraine
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp