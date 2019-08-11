By Express News Service

Safety is high on the list of most tourists. Not all, though. The hospitality partners in extreme tourism are terrorism in Asia and Middle East (Syria, Lebanon and Iraq), drug wars in South America and kidnappings for ransom, drug wars, rapes and arms assaults in all the above. Here are a few places the reckless traveller can brave for an adrenaline rush.

SOUTH AMERICA: Southwestern and northeastern Colombia keep the pulse racing with kidnappings, death by crossfire between drug gangs, ATM robberies and spiked drinks at bars. Expect no help from the Peace Corps in El Salvador, which closed shop because its staff was being targeted. Hikers and climbers in national parks can meet armed robbers by paying a high price. Muggers and drug lords also spice up travel. Honduras has the highest murder rate in the world since drug shootouts, extortion, mugging, rape and human trafficking are common dangers. In Guatemala, South America’s most violent country, is a martial artist’s dream where assaults can happen anywhere, anytime. So do thefts and armed robbery.

UKRAINE: War tourists can brave bullets in Donetsk, Luhansk and the Crimea where fighting between the Ukranian and Russian armies is in full spate. In Kiev, where petty crime and theft is common, racially motivated attacks on foreigners are rising like in Russia.

AFRICA: The Dark Continent is perfect for war tourists with a death wish. Air strikes, landmines and Al Qaeda are Yemen’s fatal attractions. Congo can boast of armed gangs, bandits and rogue soldiers of the Congolese Army. Cape Town is good for carjackings, armed robbery, rape and murder. Chad is the playground of Boko Haram and Islamic State (IS) fighters who target unbelievers, security men and civilians in the Lake Chad area. Abduction for ransom is booming. Same is true of Nigeria. Brave terrorists bomb in Mali’s nightclubs, restaurants, hotels and churches. In Kenya too, armed carjacking and kidnapping are added challenges. The IS loves bombing and shooting up markets and Coptic Churches in Egypt. Jamaica is known for gangs and sex crimes at resorts.

ASIA: The danger cachet in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh comprise Muslim militants, suicide bombings, café hostage crisis, tribal violence and extreme misogynism. Look out for urban crimes like pickpockets, armed robbers and snatchers in Dhaka. The Philippines offers assault, armed robbery, drug wars, kidnapping for ransom by fundshungry terrorists.