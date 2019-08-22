The weight that we carry  

Saachi Dhillon By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As we handed over our 10 kg rucksacks to the porters while keeping our daypacks, a lightness of coming upon us. Along the 120 kms long Everest Base Camp route, we came across donkeys, yaks, humans; all weighed down by physical goods. With the animals’ tongues sticking out, I wondered if they had had a chance to stop and sample the green grass. For they had travelled a long distance with Coca Cola bottles, gas cylinders, empty plastic bottles; all to be replaced and recycled. We, humans, carried our weight all the way through, forgetting to recycle.

Conversations with strangers added to our excitement along the way. The white and pink rhododendron trees swayed in the light breeze, much to our delight. Heavy conversations were had with such ease. The Khumbu valley seemed to have cast its indelible spell. People of all ages and sizes were on this journey of a lifetime. Descending trekkers kept motivating us to keep going; a sense of community strengthened our bond.

As our achy backs reached the top, we offloaded a bit. It would have been much easier to ascend; had it not been for the extra baggage that we carried. I watched a pair of alpine choughs fly high above us, calling out for attention. Their light bodies glided in the cool mountain breeze, effortlessly. To reach such heights, it is imperative to unload. Quiet observations and deep conversations revealed the weight on our backs. A gentle smile and words of encouragement were all that were needed, and the deadweight would be gone.

On our acclimatization walk to 5000 metres in Dingboche, I could hear faraway bells signaling yaks on their long, burdensome journey. I stopped to catch my breath many times while climbing up, taking in the awe inspiring scenery and observing everyone carrying their weight. Some people had left their daypacks at the guesthouse and were able to walk faster. The light clouds floated above the snow clad Himalayas; I could see a rainbow above Lhotse (8516 m). A reassuring sign from above I thought, to keep moving ahead slowly but steadily.

We passed many weary travellers on our way to base camp, their faces lit with a quiet sense of achievement. A first view of the vast Khumbu glacier and yellow dots which were the tents at base camp was incredible. The 360 degree panoramic views prompted our tired bodies to keep moving, often lunging forward over high steps on the steep, rocky terrain. As the Khumbu cough got a hold of me, the weight dropped quickly.

I stopped often to catch my breath. Slow, deep breaths and small steps can help us go a long way. Our minds and hearts were set on our ultimate goal, reaching the foot of the world’s highest mountain. All of us climbed over certain proverbial mountains, in the process.Standing at 5364 metres at Everest Base Camp, my arms spread wide, the thin air made me feel light headed. A renewed sense of self, a bit wiser yet leaner; all the weight suddenly lifted.Saachi Dhillon is a travel writer