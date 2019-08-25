Home Lifestyle Travel

Tso pretty, but for how long?

From 527 tourists in 1974 when Ladakh was opened to tourism to over 300,000 annually today, the numbers are growing exponentially, exposing pristine sites to the danger of pollution.

Published: 25th August 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

Pangong Tso

Pangong Tso

By Thommen Jose
Express News Service

The revelation was most wondrous. What had been prismic shimmers around bends and atop treelines grew into a stretch of aquamarine fringed by sheeny topaz in the late afternoon sun.

An unrelenting chilly gale kept the pristine mountain lake and the pebbled shore riveted in a lacy embrace. Brown-headed gulls skittered over for whatever aquatic life the brackish water could afford.

Driving to the Pangong Tso in the Leh region of Ladakh, you traverse Changthang—nothing less than a slice of the divine. Greenfields with wild ponies and marmots scurrying across, frozen tarns, yaks minded by herders on horses wearing bicorn, gently woofing gaddis or mountain dogs keeping discipline.

Leh to Pangong Lake is done via the Bactrian halt at Hunder village in Nubra valley over two days. After driving through blizzard-prone Khardung La, you climb down from the heavens to enter paradise.

The Nubra valley is home to the double-humped Bactrian camel, living remnants from the days of trading along the Silk Route. Defying extinction they flourished and today ferry city folks shrieking with excitement over the lunar dunes of Nubra.

The shortest route from Nubra to Pangong is through Agham village but the passage is sometimes threatened by the Shyok River swelling.

The problem with meltwater is that as the day advances it rises rapidly and in these parts it feeds most water bodies. So avoid unnecessary halts or delays.

Trash lying near the Pangong Lake

The first sighting of the lake is unforgettable. Our driver stopped the vehicle while the lake was still a triangular, turquoise slate wedged between the shoulders of brown hills in the horizon.

In the silence, even our laboured breaths in the rarefied air gave way for the awe.

“Most tourists do not come here to see a high altitude lake, or a protected wildlife territory, for that matter even the occasional avifauna exclusive to the region,” says Angchuk Jora, a local and a campsite partner by the Pangong Lake. “They come here to see where 3 Idiots was filmed.”

People milled around props from the movie placed on the shore, perfecting their positions and pouts from referral posters.

“Anything that provides a boost to the local economy should be encouraged. But what about the price extracted on the environment?” asks Jora.

From 527 tourists in 1974 when Ladakh was opened to tourism to over 300,000 annually today, the numbers are growing exponentially.

And with it, the toll taken on the habitat goes up. Fishing and boating are prohibited in the Pangong waters as it is a protected wildlife area and also due to an unresolved border feud with China. Of the approximately 150 km length of the lake, more than two-third is in occupied Tibet.

A morning stroll along the lake throws up garbage of every conceivable shape and size. As the day progresses and the lake launches into its famous colour play, changing surface palette every passing minute, the beatitude is broken by mounds of trash you will stumble upon—while some are carelessly strewn across, heaps are tucked under piles of alluvium and granite stones.

In an ecologically fragile zone, you have to ask questions and demand answers from locals, authorities and other stakeholders. This is one way of ensuring that places like the Pangong Tso remains being the continuum of unfettered beauty.

“There is a paucity of trash cans along the Pangong Lake,” admits Avny Lavasa, the deputy commissioner of Leh who is also the CEO of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council. “But it will be rectified soon,” she assures.

This is just one of the several measures in the pipeline under the Tsangdra drive initiated by Lavasa. While ‘Tsangdra’ means ‘cleanliness,’ under its broad purviews are concepts of local ownership-driven home through development of eco-sensitive zones.

“Tsangdra is about cleanliness, and development. It takes into account the opinions of locals and has their best interests at heart,” says Stanzin Gyalson, a businessman and homestay owner in Leh.

He brings up the original development blueprint of the Pangong Tso where the campsites were required to be shifted away from the lake.

“While initially there was resistance from camp owners, they all agreed when Ms Lavasa convinced them that it was for the long-term good.” Tsangdra has already been piloted to success and appreciation. Cabbies are given portable trash containers into which they collect plastic bottles and other garbage discarded by tourists and other motorists.

Lavasa and her team will also be harnessing the power of social media for the same through competitions as well.

“It’s not too late to set things right. We have the cooperation of the locals and the administration,” she says with confidence. What is needed now is the understanding and support of those who pass by. Those like us.

Stay up to date on all the latest Travel news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pangong Tso Pangong Tso Ladakh Ladakh tourism
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp