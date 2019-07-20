By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: We travel, some of us forever, to seek other states, other lives, other souls, ” said French-Cuban novelist-essayist Anaïs Nin. While her words end more on a philosophical note, they instill the spark to travel more. And if you are not a tourist to just ‘visit a place quickly post pics on social media’ then re-open your wish list, book your tickets, and pack your bags.

Remove that trace of fear and doubt from your mind if you are going to travel on your own especially if you are a woman. The male members in your family and those Smart Alecs at your workplace will dissuade you from going alone. Silence that little voice in your head whispering to you of those news clippings of burning cities, riots, abducted women, drugged travellers etc. But before you begin to chicken out, muster all your courage, picturise that dream destination and get ready to board your flight to those Scandinavian ice-capped cities or that golden Egyptian desert. Travel safe and at the same time, enjoy it. Here’s how we tell you:

Travel light

Check with the airlines as to how much check-in luggage allowance they give you. Till Jet Airways went down it offered you two suitcases weighing 23 Kgs each for your check-in plus your laptop bag and seven Kgs of cabin luggage. Air India allows similar facilities, while British Airways allows 30 kgs. Saudi Airlines allows similar to that of Air India. Since you are going to shop pack light.

What should be in your suitcase

Denims. Basic black and white tee-shirts. High necks in similar shades if you are travelling in colder months. One pair of formal trousers that can be matched with highnecks or formal shirts. One evening dress. One belt. A pair of evening shoes. Running shoes for exploring those beautiful streets. Shower cap. That puffer jacket to save your from storms and rain. An umbrella. They can cost pound/dollar 10 or euro 12 which is quite a pinch to the pocket. A canvas bag to carry those extra materials, a sandwich or that large fruit drink.

The make-up box

Use tiny clear-plastic jars to carry the foundation, primer, moisturiser and cleansing water. Two lipsticks, a compact and some eye make-up in single cases should do fine.

Stay in BnBs

Chuck your plans to stay in a hotel. There are several friendly BnBs offering comfortable stay and food. I enjoyed staying at Hollywood Guest House at Windermere, Lake District. The breakfast spread was quite filling ranging from scrambled eggs with mushrooms/tomatoes, berry yogurt, fresh fruits, toasts with butter & jam, tea/coffee/green tea/, cornflakes/cereals with milk, sausages (veg and non-veg).

Stay close to the local railway stations/city centre

At Stirling, Scotland I was lucky to have stayed at Lost Guest House, Melville Terrace. It was a 212-year-old property in the heart of the city with just 10-minutes walking distance from the railway station. I could easily commute to Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee. It saves money and time to be in the heart of the city. In case of an emergency, you can rush back quickly.

Keep some cash aside

If you are travelling to say Colombia, unfortunately known for mugging, then keep some of your cash safe. You can hide it in the secret layer of your suitcase. Or worse get a small pocket attached in your inner shirt and hide some cash in it. At least pound/dollar/euro 200. That way it’s always with you clinging to your body. If possible hide a credit card in it as well.

Avoid purses designed like backpacks

It’s very easy for a smart thief to steal your wallet/documents while you stand in a queue or are rushing through the railway station. Avoid those bags.

Keep your documents safe

Upload a copy of your important documents like passport/residence permit/voter ID on email. Share the same with your family. Always take colour printouts and keep copies in your luggage. Other than that upload phone numbers of the embassy/nearest police station/medical centre/family members to your email ID just in case you lose your mobile.

Get to know the itinerary and the mode of payment

To travel via bus in London you need an Oyster Card. Cash isn’t accepted. But in Edinburgh you can pay in cash. You have to give the exact change. Or you end up paying one pound more unnecessarily if you have a five pound note! In Helsinki, to travel in trams you require a travel card which is easily available. In Stockholm, cash isn’t accepted to travel in the bus. Always store the local taxi numbers as Uber online payments are done only through the local credit cards.

Keep your cards loaded

Carry debit/credit/Forex cards of at least three different banks. If one doesn’t work the other will. Make sure they are loaded with money. It’s good to always carry at least 100 bucks of the local currency.

Carry a box of medicines

You never know when you develop that allergy or get the flu. Carry medicines from home. Medical services are really expensive outside India.

Mingle with the locals

Talk to your BnB host or the owner of that local pizzeria. Sometimes they tell you about hidden gems in a place no one has written about on Google. Converse with other travellers, too, without getting over friendly. Chat with the taxi driver if you have boarded one. They tell you a lot about the local customs or good/bad areas.

And amid all these safety tips, don’t forget to enjoy yourself. Eat the largest sandwich and click the photographs. Happy journeying.

— Saima Afreen

saima@newindianexpress .com

@Sfreen