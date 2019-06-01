Home Lifestyle Travel

Five things to do in Switzerland

The renowned Central European country has a host of attractions for young and old alike.

Published: 01st June 2019

Rhine Falls

Rhine Falls (Photo| Giger Tours)

By Vijaya Pratap
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Who doesn’t know about Switzerland? Even back in the black and white film days, Switzerland was quite popular with its scenic settings often used in the Hollywood films. Switzerland is the most popular mountainous Central European country, home to numerous lakes, villages and the high peaks of the Alps. Its cities contain medieval quarters, with landmarks like capital Bern’s Zytglogge clock tower and Lucerne’s wooden chapel bridge.

The country is also known for its ski resorts and hiking trails. Banking and finance are key industries, and Swiss watches and chocolate are world-renowned. Of course, most of our “rich and famous” have their accounts in the Swiss banks.

Switzerland comes to mind as soon as you think of a holiday in Europe, especially in the summers. It is still the best destination in Europe, offering a wide range of experiences. So don’t hesitate anymore, book your tickets and take a lovely holiday in this beautiful country. Here are some tips to get the best out of your holiday.

Fact file

How to reach: Switzerland is well connected from all the Indian metros.

Visa: Schengen visa allows you to travel in most of the European countries: you can plan and include countries bordering Switzerland, like France, Germany, Italy and Austria.

Swiss Rail Pass offers unlimited travel in Switzerland on board trains, buses and boats. Sold for 4, 8, 15 or 22 days or one month, it allows a free entrance to over 400 museums and exhibitions and 50% discount on Mountain excursions. Free for children up to 16 when accompanied by at least one parent.
Cheaper and wiser to buy online in India in INR. Good discounts on group bookings. Difference in comfort level between 1st and 2nd class is not much. But a second class pass saves considerably.

www.raileurope.co.in/pass/swiss-pass

Zermatt: a stunning mountain village 

Within view of the iconic Matterhorn Mountain, this charming Alpine village with its quaint houses that date back to the 1800s will definitely steal your heart. Count the pealing church bells as you stroll, and watch old folk dozing in the warm sun. In this appealing, car free township, listen to the whistling wind and drink water from the many fountains that dot the village.

Watch an Alphorn being made in the Swiss Alps

Alphorn is a wind instrument used in the Swiss Alps, as a signal instrument by villagers since medieval times, sometimes substituting for the lack of church bells. The last of the alphorn makers (by hand) live in the beautiful Emmental region. Spend a few hours travelling in the scenic valley to practically watch the Buchmanns make alphorns in their workshop. Strongly recommended for music and art lovers.

Go for a chocolate experience

Enjoy the warmth of village folk at ‘Le Petit Royal’ in Zermatt as you are served hot chocolate topped with liberal doses of fresh cream and love, accompanied by an assortment of chocolates. Forget the calories, dig in as you listen to the background history of each ingredient that goes into it. Buy some for the delicious taste and memories, that will linger on, as the choc does on your tongue.

Snow and Snowsport 365 days a year!

Take the highest altitude, open-air rack railway for the 33-minute ride through idyllic forests up to the Gornergrat (3,089 metres). Surrounded by 29 peaks over 4,000 metres high, a sunny platform offers a simply matchless mountain panorama. One of the best viewpoints in the Alps, stand on top of the world and admire a breathtaking vista that includes Monte Rosa, the Matterhorn, and the Gornergrat Glacier.

(The author is a documentary filmmaker and travel writer; she blogs at vijayaprataptravelandbeyond.com)

Comments

