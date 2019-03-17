Home Lifestyle Travel

Your dream holiday may cost the earth

Babu Paul, head of Speedwing Tours, said the remaining two weeks in the month of March will relatively be calm.

Published: 17th March 2019 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Holidayers who are planning to make a trip to exotic locations outside the country or within the country during summer vacation will have to shell out more as there will be around 20 to 25 per cent airfare hike on domestic and international routes.

The travel industry in Kerala is expecting a 20 to 25 per cent airfare hike in the coming vacation, especially on domestic and international routes connecting GCC countries as a result of the ban on Boeing Max aircraft, coupled with the grounding of Jet Airways planes and the cancellation of flights of Indigo due to pilot shortage.

Babu Paul, head of Speedwing Tours, said the remaining two weeks in the month of March will relatively be calm. But the travel industry will see a significant rise in airfares from April, chiefly on the domestic and international routes connecting various destinations in the GCC countries. 

The traffic will normally see a jump with the vacation period starting by the first week of April and the airfares would generally see a marginal rise in this period. But this time, the airfare will be further going north owing to the uncertainties in the sector, he said.Sources close to Air India Express (AIE) confirmed airfares will relatively go up this vacation season due to the grounding of flights. Air India Express is not hit by the ban on Boeing Max as all the 25 aircraft of the airline are Boeing 737-800NG. 

Airfare hike to affect domestic routes more

SpiceJet has 12 operational Boeing Max aircraft and Jet Airways has five Boeing Maxs, although they have not been operational from before the ban due to other reasons. Further, Fly Dubai has Max aircraft. So grounding of these aircraft will result in the demand going up during vacation and the fares will be increased in proportion to the demand, he said. 

However, the airfare rise will be more severe on the domestic routes as the bulk of the grounded aircraft from the state is operational on domestic routes. For the airlines, the month of February and March are considered lean season and the traffic would pick up by April first week, which will die down slowly by the end of April, and it will again gain momentum by the end of May in tune with the movement of holidayers. But if the grounding of aircraft continues for a prolonged period, for instance in July, August, September, the airfares would hit an all-time high. 

Ready for take-off

  • 20-25 pc rise in air fares expected to and from Kerala this vacation period  

  • SpiceJet has 12 operational Boeing Max aircraft and Jet Airways has five Boeing MAXs 

Stay up to date on all the latest Travel news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dream holiday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp