Varanasi exudes opulence of a bygone era through its renovated 18th-century palaces

Varanasi, or Banaras, is a living wonder where modernity blends with history on the ghats of the holy river Ganga. The current version of Varanasi's riverbanks (riverfront with stone slabs) we see today were rebuilt after 1700 AD by rulers of Maratha Empire. The royal patrons of the ghats were kings from the Shinde (Scindia), Holkar, Bhonsle, and Peshwa families.

The ancient crescent-shaped construction of tiered stone steps is one of the most pictured sites in the city, above which one can see a cluttered skyline formed by ancient temples and royal palaces constructed in unbelievable propinquity.

Everyone who visits Varanasi spends considerable time visiting the famous temples and ghats around the old city. The Darbhanga ghat is one of the popular ghats of Varanasi, where one can check out the regal 18th-century fort called the Brijrama Palace, overlooking the river Ganga.

It is one of the oldest forts built by the royal house of Nagpur and is popular among tourists and historians for its unique Maratha connection. This palace is renovated and operates as a boutique hotel where one can find an elegant design confluence of Maratha architecture amalgamated with the typical European and Mughal artwork.

Historically, the fort was acquired by the Maharaja of Dharbhanga (known as the Brahmin King of Darbhanga, Bihar, ‘Rameshwar Singh Bahadur’) in the 20th century.

He renovated it and installed the first-ever elevator in South Asia in the year 1918. The palace is constructed using pink sandstone, which shines with a soft brilliance in the daytime and the reflection illuminates the river water in the evening.

One can still find the ancient elevator operating in the hotel, and it is still used by the staff to usher in guests inside the property.

The unique mirror work and engraved marble floral details on the walls of the palace were refurbished by the current owners, who spent 16 years to renovate the property.

Upon entering the fort, after a traditional Hindu welcome by the priests, the guests head to the main lobby inside the fort which overlooks the river. In the evening, one can enjoy a melodious session of classical Banarasi music and dance by local artists every day over non-alcoholic drinks in the courtyards and soak in the calming breeze from the riverside.

The palace-turned-hotel not only provides a luxurious stay amidst the packed ghats of the Ganga but is also known for serving the traditional flavours of royal vegetarian dining.

The decadent décor includes local artworks such as the rich Benarsi silk, local crafts and spiritual memorabilia depicting the rich culture of the city.