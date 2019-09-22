Home Lifestyle Travel

A Quiet Himalayan Interlude

Originally meant as a private holiday home, Kaudia Estate—nestled in the Himalayan valley—opens its doors in a new avatar

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

With Delhi still struggling with a humidity level that would put Mumbai to shame, an escape to the mountains has never looked better. Especially if those mountains happen to promise some quiet and solitary contemplation. Ergo, appears Kaudia Estate, nestled amongst the virgin landscape of Kanatal in Uttarakhand.

Originally meant as a private holiday home, Kaudia opened its doors in April this year to city-weary travellers who crave a break away from the chaos. Comprising three villas and spread across lovingly nurtured five acres of land, its contours and colours blend seamlessly with the mountainscape. All rooms of the double-storeyed villas face the proud, snow-capped Himalayan ranges. With a little help from the staff—all of whom are locals—you can easily identify the blue-tinted peaks—from Nanda Devi to Gangotri.

One of the snow-clad villas

Unlike other hill resorts, Kaudia lets you choose your own entertainment even as the staff rustle up steaming hot Garhwali dishes to satiate your palate. Grab your favourite read and settle down on the balcony with a steaming cup of the local nimbu-adrak chai and gaze out at the mountain range playing hide-and-seek with the clouds.

Or watch the valley basking in the sun, or even breathe in the clouds that gently envelop the property. For the more adventurous, head out for a forest trek and savour the scent of the pine and the oak, even as you catch a glimpse or two of the fiery red rhododendron flower. One can even take a walk around the property at night if you are up for it. Of course, the staff are ever willing to set out a crackling bonfire complete with a wonderful barbecue spread. During the day, head out to the Tehri dam for some boating and water sports.  

Kaudia is built with sustainability practices at its core. It has a rainwater harvesting unit, besides a water treatment plant. While the property was being built, care was taken to not cut down the trees or level the hills. The estate also has a mini organic farm and much of what you eat comes from here. The fruit trees here are allowed to remain as they are. The fruits are not harvested and are left on the trees for the birds and animals.

On the way back from this serene property, make it a point to stop at Landour, a cantonment town and the twin city of Mussoorie. Check out the old churches, walk down the market area, and make sure to buy some wild honey and rhododendron tea. Also, making a stop at the Landour Bakery is a must. And while we are discussing food, don’t miss out on the delicious roadside Maggi. There is definitely something about the hills that make Maggi achieve gourmet status. So next time you want to escape the Delhi heat, head to Kanatal instead of the usual Mussoorie and Shimla.

FACT FILE
Cost per night: `70,000/- per villa
Location: 7,300 ft above sea level
Nearest train station/airport: Dehradun

