Home LIVE

Parliament Monsoon Session Day 10 HIGHLIGHTS: Amendments to Commercial Courts Act passed in Lok Sabha

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu adjourned Rajya Sabha after Trinamool members trooped the Well of the House and raised slogans calling out the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published: 01st August 2018 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The 10th sitting of the Parliament's Monsoon Session commenced today amidst speculation of uproar in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over the Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft list. 

While the Lok Sabha passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018, the Upper House of the Parliament was adjourned throughout Tuesday after the Opposition parties trooped the well of the House and raised slogans during BJP President Amit Shah's speech.

Shah while responding to Opposition criticisms said"Rajiv Gandhi signed Assam accord in 1985, which was similar to NRC. They did not have the courage to implement it, we did".

READ| There will be civil war, blood bath because of NRC: Mamata Banerjee

Meanwhile, prior to the session, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given zero hour notice in Lok Sabha over Assam NRC draft list.

Here are the highlights from today's Parliament session:

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Parliament Monsoon Session Lok Sabha Assam NRC Amit Shah TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
Videos
BJP government organised Sanskrit Madhyamik Parishad on priority: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
'Gold' trailer and poster launch