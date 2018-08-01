Parliament Monsoon Session Day 10 HIGHLIGHTS: Amendments to Commercial Courts Act passed in Lok Sabha

Trinamool Congress members trooped the well of the House and raised slogans and called out the Prime Minister over the Assam NRC draft list.

The 10th sitting of the Parliament's Monsoon Session commenced today amidst speculation of uproar in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over the Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft list.

While the Lok Sabha passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018, the Upper House of the Parliament was adjourned throughout Tuesday after the Opposition parties trooped the well of the House and raised slogans during BJP President Amit Shah's speech.

Shah while responding to Opposition criticisms said"Rajiv Gandhi signed Assam accord in 1985, which was similar to NRC. They did not have the courage to implement it, we did".

Meanwhile, prior to the session, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given zero hour notice in Lok Sabha over Assam NRC draft list.

