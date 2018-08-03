Parliament Monsoon Session Day 12 UPDATES: National Sports University Bill unanimously passed in the Lok Sabha

By Online Desk

The 12th sitting of the Parliament Monsoon Session has commenced. Both houses of the Parliament will take up the Private Members' Bill. The Rajya Sabha since the beginning of this week has been witnessing constant disruptions over National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Trinamool Congress MPs created a ruckus in Lok Sabha Friday after their party delegation was detained at Silchar airport on Thursday. The delegation had arrived in Assam to participate in a convention against Assam’s recently-released draft National Register of Citizenship published last month on July 30.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha stated NRC as a “national security” matter on Friday. Terming it as a “fair and objective” process, Singh said if all documents required for registration of NRC are submitted, no citizen would be left out.

Post lunch the Upper House discussed Enhancement of Parliament Productivity Bill. The Bill was a Private Member's Bill introduced by SAD's Naresh Agrawal.

Here are the highlights of today's Parliament proceedings