Home LIVE

Parliament Monsoon Session Day 12 UPDATES: National Sports University Bill unanimously passed in the Lok Sabha

The Rajya Sabha since the beginning of this week has been witnessing constant disruptions over National Register of Citizens.

Published: 03rd August 2018 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Friday Aug 3 2018. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The 12th sitting of the Parliament Monsoon Session has commenced. Both houses of the Parliament will take up the Private Members' Bill. The Rajya Sabha since the beginning of this week has been witnessing constant disruptions over National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Trinamool Congress MPs created a ruckus in Lok Sabha Friday after their party delegation was detained at Silchar airport on Thursday. The delegation had arrived in Assam to participate in a convention against Assam’s recently-released draft National Register of Citizenship published last month on July 30.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha stated NRC as a “national security” matter on Friday. Terming it as a “fair and objective” process, Singh said if all documents required for registration of NRC are submitted, no citizen would be left out.

Post lunch the Upper House discussed Enhancement of Parliament Productivity Bill. The Bill was a Private Member's Bill introduced by SAD's Naresh Agrawal.

Here are the highlights of today's Parliament proceedings

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Parliament Monsoon Session Parliament Monsoon Session Day 12 TMC delegation Parliament National Sports University Bill NRC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport