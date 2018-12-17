Cyclone Phethai HIGHLIGHTS | Storm makes landfall in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district

By Online Desk

HYDERABAD: Coastal areas in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are on high alert as severe cyclonic storm Phethai on Monday afternoon made its landfall around Kakinada.

Authorities from Andhra Pradesh have sounded a red alert in seven out of nine coastal districts and opened over 300 relief camps to provide shelter to people evacuated from coastal villages and low-lying areas.

One person was killed in a landslide caused by heavy rains in Vijayawada city, but no other casualties have been reported from elsewhere so far, according to sources in the State Disaster Management Authority.

A holiday has been declared for educational institutions in the coastal districts of the state as a precautionary measure.