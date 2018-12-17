Home LIVE

Cyclone Phethai HIGHLIGHTS | Storm makes landfall in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district

Authorities have sounded red alert in seven out of nine coastal districts and opened over 300 relief camps to provide shelter to people evacuated from coastal villages and low-lying areas.

Published: 17th December 2018 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

A visual from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh where trees have fallen on electric lines. (Photo | EPS)

A visual from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh where trees have fallen on electric lines. (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

HYDERABAD: Coastal areas in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are on high alert as severe cyclonic storm Phethai on Monday afternoon made its landfall around Kakinada.

Authorities from Andhra Pradesh have sounded a red alert in seven out of nine coastal districts and opened over 300 relief camps to provide shelter to people evacuated from coastal villages and low-lying areas.

One person was killed in a landslide caused by heavy rains in Vijayawada city, but no other casualties have been reported from elsewhere so far, according to sources in the State Disaster Management Authority.

A holiday has been declared for educational institutions in the coastal districts of the state as a precautionary measure.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Phethai cyclone cyclone Andhra Pradesh Phethai cyclone landfall Kakinada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp