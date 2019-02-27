Border standoff UPDATES: UK Foreign Secretary holds talks with Sushma Swaraj and Shah Mehmood Qureshi

By Online Desk

India has demanded the immediate return of Wing Commander Abhinandan who was captured by Pakistan earlier on Wednesday. The MEA summoned the acting high commissioner of Pakistan and conveyed its strong objection to Pakistan's 'vulgar display' of an injured IAF officer in violation of all international norms.

Meanwhile, with the situation along the border threatening to spiral out of control, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has offered to settle the crisis with talks.

"If this escalates, it will no longer be in my control or in Narendra Modi's," he said.

Earlier, the MEA spokesperson said at a press briefing that Pakistan's attempts to target India's military installations on Wednesday were foiled successfully.

One Pakistani F-16 was shot down by an Indian Air Force Mig-21 Bison, he said, adding that the aircraft was seen by ground forces falling on the Pakistan side.

"In this engagement, we have lost one MiG 21 and one pilot is missing in action. Pakistan claims he is in their custody. We are still ascertaining the facts," he added.

Tensions had escalated after Pakistan said it struck across the LoC in response to India's Balakot airstrike on Tuesday.

Pakistan said the strikes had been conducted from within its territory.

This was followed by further claims that it had shot down two IAF jets. Pakistan released a video of one 'Indian pilot' in support of its claims. Live updates below: