Home LIVE

Border standoff UPDATES: UK Foreign Secretary holds talks with Sushma Swaraj and Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Tensions had escalated between India and Pakistan after the latter struck across the LoC in response to India's Balakot airstrike on Tuesday.

Published: 27th February 2019 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (Left) and Indian External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj (Right)

By Online Desk

India has demanded the immediate return of Wing Commander Abhinandan who was captured by Pakistan earlier on Wednesday. The MEA summoned the acting high commissioner of Pakistan and conveyed its strong objection to Pakistan's 'vulgar display' of an injured IAF officer in violation of all international norms.

Meanwhile, with the situation along the border threatening to spiral out of control, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has offered to settle the crisis with talks. 

"If this escalates, it will no longer be in my control or in Narendra Modi's," he said. 

Earlier, the MEA spokesperson said at a press briefing that Pakistan's attempts to target India's military installations on Wednesday were foiled successfully.

One Pakistani F-16 was shot down by an Indian Air Force Mig-21 Bison, he said, adding that the aircraft was seen by ground forces falling on the Pakistan side.

"In this engagement, we have lost one MiG 21 and one pilot is missing in action. Pakistan claims he is in their custody. We are still ascertaining the facts," he added.

Tensions had escalated after Pakistan said it struck across the LoC in response to India's Balakot airstrike on Tuesday.

Pakistan said the strikes had been conducted from within its territory.

This was followed by further claims that it had shot down two IAF jets. Pakistan released a video of one 'Indian pilot' in support of its claims. Live updates below:  

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pulwama Terror Attack Pakistan attack India IAF attack Payback for Pulwama Surgical strike 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp