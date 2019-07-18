Home LIVE

Karnataka crisis UPDATES: Governor asks CM Kumaraswamy to prove majority by 1:30 pm on Friday

Published: 18th July 2019 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 10:53 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

The political crisis in Karnataka's corridors of power will take another day to reach its climax as the Speaker has adjourned the House till 11 am on Friday. 

Even as he moved a confidence motion and insisted on a debate, BJP leader and former CM B S Yeddyurappa had appealed to the Speaker to complete the floor test proceedings on Thursday, but it was not to be. 

The BJP said it would hold a dharna inside the House until the trust vote is carried out.

The trust vote has come in the wake of a resignation spree by rebel MLAs from the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition government since July 6.

Earlier in the day, the CM held a closed-door meeting with Congress leaders in a last-ditch effort to get rebel MLAs from Bengaluru to vote in favour of the government.

Meanwhile, the SC on Wednesday gave 15 rebel MLAs of Karnataka the option to opt out of the ongoing Assembly session even as it gave the Speaker a free hand and discretion to decide on their resignations as and when he considers appropriate.

Ramesh Kumar, gratefully acknowledging the verdict, had said that the apex court has increased his responsibility and that he would go by the procedure laid down in the Constitution when it came to the resignations of the rebel MLAs.

As many as 16 MLAs -- 13 from the Congress and three from the JDS -- have resigned, while independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh have withdrawn their support to the coalition government, giving the Kumaraswamy-led government the jitters. This is the third motion on a trust vote in the Assembly after the fractured mandate in the 2018 elections.

Live Updates
