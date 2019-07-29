Karnataka floor test HIGHLIGHTS: Yediyurappa wins trust vote, Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar tenders resignation

By Online Desk

Three days after he was sworn-in as the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday won the crucial trust vote.

After the disqualification of 17 rebels (14 on Sunday and 3 last week) by Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh, the strength of the House is reduced to 208 (including the Speaker). The magic figure required for a majority is 104.

BJP, along with the support of one Independent MLA, has 106 seats – which placed Yediyurappa on safe ground.

On the eve of the trust vote, the Lingayat strongman said that he will "100 per cent prove majority".

The 14-month-old Congress-JDS coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy collapsed on Tuesday after losing the vote of confidence in the assembly in a climax to a three-week-long intense power struggle.