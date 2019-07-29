Home LIVE

Karnataka floor test HIGHLIGHTS: Yediyurappa wins trust vote, Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar tenders resignation

BJP, along with the support of one Independent MLA, has 106 seats which placed Yediyurappa on safe ground.

Published: 29th July 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar speaks during an Assembly session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Three days after he was sworn-in as the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday won the crucial trust vote.

After the disqualification of 17 rebels (14 on Sunday and 3 last week) by Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh, the strength of the House is reduced to 208 (including the Speaker). The magic figure required for a majority is 104.

READ| BJP at pains to explain age exception for 76-year-old Yediyurappa

BJP, along with the support of one Independent MLA, has 106 seats – which placed Yediyurappa on safe ground.

On the eve of the trust vote, the Lingayat strongman said that he will "100 per cent prove majority".

The 14-month-old Congress-JDS coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy collapsed on Tuesday after losing the vote of confidence in the assembly in a climax to a three-week-long intense power struggle.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka floor test Karnataka Political Crisis Karnataka Crisis Yediyaruppa Kumaraswamy Ramesh Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
Videos
CCTV images show the man trying to coax the dog into his car in T Nagar
WATCH: Dognappers steal Chennai techie's Golden Retriever
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp