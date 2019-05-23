Tamil Nadu assembly bypoll results LIVE: Will continue with Amma's good work, says OPS as AIADMK holds on to power

By Online Desk

The final results for the 22 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu where bypolls were held are emerging and it appears that CM Edappadi K Palaniswami will hold on to power in the state.

The DMK needed to win 21 of the 22 seats to storm to power, but they are nowhere near that figure with the AIADMK set to win at least 8 seats. Stalin and his men though are busy celebrating their massive win in the Lok Sabha elections.

The bypolls were touted to be a mini assembly election as the political future of EPS and Stalin hinged on the results. With 114 MLAs including the Speaker, the AIADMK had to win just four seats while retaining a few disgruntled MLAs to reach 118 in a House of 234.

The party, according to ECI trends, is most likely to win at least 8 seats taking them well past the magic number.