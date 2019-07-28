Home Magazine Voices

The Scarlett Letter

Scarlett Keeling was up against desi ‘values’ the minute she stepped off the plane.

Published: 28th July 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

British teenager Scarlett Keeling, a few days before her murder on February 18, 2008. (File photo)

British teenager Scarlett Keeling, a few days before her murder on February 18, 2008 (File photo)

Scarlett Keeling was up against desi ‘values’ the minute she stepped off the plane. A white girl into drugs, hanging out in bars with men she’d just met, it was not long before her body was found at a Goan beach during a family trip to India in 2008. Naturally, no suspects, no one who saw the victim last. Yet another murder without a murderer.

But for the recent arrest of beach shack worker Samson D’Souza, 36, she would have been just a forgotten statistic here. Of course Indian courts are slow, criminal cases subject to all kinds of influence and red tape, and witnesses prone to changing statements and skipping town, but the 10 long years are also partially due to our notions of morality. 

Which law-abiding self-righteous citizen of India will take the death of a skimpily dressed foreigner out all alone that late at night seriously? Seen intoxicated and tottering. Leaving behind a diary with entries on sex and booze. Body found half-naked, with drugs like ecstasy, cocaine and LSD in her system. 

‘Character’ is what we are about. Girls without this will die sooner or later, old Indian saying. Innocence is the precinct of protected girls, back home long before dusk, safely moving about in groups of other girls. They are not out there, pretending to be equal among men. And this is the nemesis for all who stray. A little rape, a little killing.

Naturally, no one really examined the site her body was found or traced the paths she trod last; instead eyebrows were raised at her mother’s lifestyle back in Devon, and the ‘casual’ decision to leave daughter behind as the family moved to another place. This was beyond middle-class ken. 

We called it accidental drowning and sat back as a local court acquitted the suspect. The CBI then went in appeal to the Bombay High Court two years ago. Only after a second post-mortem, that said Scarlett was drugged and raped, was D’Souza arrested. Now the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court holds him guilty on all five counts of drugging, raping and murdering; guilty of ‘culpable homicide not amounting to murder’. Thanks to Scarlett’s mother, Fiona MacKeown, who never let up despite financial hardships and huge distances involved. 

Eleven years ago, a young British girl went for a belated Valentine’s Day party in a Third World country. Just a kid, and like all kids trying to have a good time, naïve and perhaps too idealistic about an ‘Indian experience’. A 15-year-old on the threshold of life. One of her last entries said: ‘I want to go home, but I’m stuk (sic).’ Like so many mixed-up teenagers trying to right their tilting world perhaps. The last thing she expected was to be raped and left for dead.

Even the most judgmental among us can’t deny we had blood on our hands. It was not her ‘badness’ but her trust in others’ goodness that let her down. Ek ladki bheegi bhagi si, soti raaton mei jaagi si, mili ek ajnabi se, koi aage na peeche… as someone warned long ago.

The writer can be contacted at shinieantony@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Scarlett Keeling Indian rape culture Rape victim blaming Goa foreigner rape
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp