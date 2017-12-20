Home Nation

'India's Most Wanted' host sentenced to life for wife's murder: It was Suhaib Ilyasi's duty to make three-year-old daughter witness, says Delhi court

Suhaib Ilyasi's daughter .Aaliya, who was three-year-old and an eyewitness to the killing of her mother, was never interrogated or produced before investigating agencies

Published: 20th December 2017 10:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2017 01:29 AM

Ilyasi had shot into the limelight after hosting the reality TV show 'India's Most Wanted'. (Image: Twitter/Suhaib Ilyasi)

NEW DELHI: Suhaib Ilyasi's daughter Aaliya, who was three-year-old and an eyewitness to the killing of her mother, was never interrogated or produced before investigating agencies, a Delhi court has noted in its judgement convicting the former TV producer and anchor of 'India's Most Wanted'.

The court, which took on record the contention Ilyasi's counsel that his daughter was never made a witness by the prosecution, said that it was "his duty" to produce eyewitness of the incident as he had initially given a statement regarding his wife Anju's death to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) as a complainant.

"Initially, it was accused, who gave statement to the SDM as complainant, therefore, it was his duty to produce eyewitness of the incident, if any, before SDM or investigating agencies to get his/her statement recorded, which was not done by him.

Former television serial producer Suhaib Ilyasi being escorted by police at a court in New Delhi on Wednesday after he was awarded life imprisonment for killing his wife Anju.

"Although the accused asked his in­laws...to come and give statement to the SDM, he never produced his daughter before the SDM or Investigating Officer to record her statement saying that she witnessed the entire incident and could narrate the same as such, at this stage, he cannot take benefit of non­examination of Aliya," additional sessions judge S K Malhotra said.

The court today sentenced Ilyasi to life imprisonment for killing his wife Anju more than 17 years ago.

TAGS
murder Dowry life sentence TV Host Suhaib Ilyasi India's Most Wanted Anju Singh Ilyasi's daughter Aaliya Ilyasi

