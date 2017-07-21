Congress leader Ambika Soni resigns from party posts

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Amid speculations of veteran leader Shankersinh Vaghela quitting the Congress, another senior leader Ambika Soni on Friday quit from all party posts.

“I've requested leadership to relieve me as in-charge of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh due to health reasons,” Soni told ANI.

However, there has been no official word from the party yet.

In her political career spanning over a time period of 50 years, Soni held various posts.

From 2006 to 2009, Soni served as the Minister of Tourism and Minister of Culture. She held the portfolio of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry from 2009 to 2012.

She was re-elected to Rajya Sabha in July 2010.