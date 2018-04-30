Home Nation

Kavinder Gupta, who joined RSS at age of 13, is Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister

Dressed in kurta-pyjama and an 'achkan', Gupta, who was the J&K Assembly Speaker earlier, was among eight sworn in as ministers in the state government today.

Published: 30th April 2018 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Kavinder Gupta replaces Dr Nirmal Singh as Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. | ANI

By PTI

JAMMU: Fifty-eight-year old Kavinder Gupta, who will take charge as deputy chief minister in Jammu and Kashmir's Mehbooba Mufti government, first stepped into an RSS 'shakha' when in his early teens and for decades has been an active political worker, who even spent 13 months in jail during the emergency.

Dressed in kurta-pyjama and an 'achkan', Gupta, who was the J&K Assembly Speaker earlier, was among eight sworn in as ministers in the state government today.

RSS veteran Gupta took the oath in Hindi.

Chanting slogans in his favour, Gupta's supporters welcomed him after the oath taking ceremony.

"Kavinder Gupta will be the new deputy chief minister. He will lead the new team of ministers, who will perform their duties in the best interests of the people," BJP general secretary Ram Madhav told reporters.

READ | Speaker, seven others sworn in as ministers in Jammu and Kashmir

Gupta said his priority will be to ensure that the three regions of Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh gets justice and equal development.

"The party have given me the task. I will work dedicatedly for the people and the state and ensure that demands and aspirations of people are fulfilled," he told reporters.

Born December 2nd, 1959, Gupta is a graduate, who has three children including two daughters.

He was secretary of the Punjab Vishav Hindu Parishad in 1978-79.

He headed the J&K unit of the Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP, for two consecutive terms from 1993 till 1998.

Gupta has also served as the mayor of Jammu for three terms consecutively from 2005 to 2010, which is a record.

He has also been a general secretary of the BJP's state unit.

He was elected as an MLA for the first time in 2014 from the Gandhi Nagar seat where he defeated a sitting Congress minister Raman Bhalla.

Gupta was soon unanimously elected as the Speaker of the J&K Assembly.

He is known for his work for the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden sections of the society as well as efforts to eradicate social evils.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

You can't go on making fool of the people: Supreme Court tells Haryana

PM Modi says India never attacked any country

Maharashtra to have international board for vernacular students

IPL2018
Videos
Lamborghini Centenario Exterior Walkaround
Buddha Purnima: Buddhist monks, pilgrims take out peace march
Gallery
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards
Unbeaten Barcelona added to its domestic dominance by winning La Liga for the third time in the last four seasons on Sunday, remaining unbeaten after 34 rounds. | AP
IN PICTURES | Barcelona wins league title in an almost perfect season