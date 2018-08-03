Strategic understanding among opposition to defeat PM Narendra Modi in 2019, says Congress sources

Amit Agnihotri By

NEW DELHI: A strategic understanding to defeat the Modi government in 2019 national polls has been reached among the Opposition and all parties will coordinate towards this goal, top Congress sources said on Friday in a first of its kind affirmation.

"A strategic understanding has been reached among the Opposition to defeat the Modi government in 2019. All the opposition parties will coordinate for the purpose," top Congress sources said. According to the sources, the opposition strategy rested on two main objectives. First, to defeat the Modi government together and second, to decide on the PM face post-poll based on the seats each party wins in the next Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress' plan is to emerge as the single largest party and then be a natural claimant to the top post. The Congress could win just 44 Lok Sabha seats in 2014 poll and hopes to significantly increase its tally in 2019 from states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Haryana. Fighting amongst each other on the PM's post would be divisive for the Opposition and must be avoided at present, the sources said.

Congress insiders said that the alliance in UP (80) and Bihar (40) and Maharashtra (48) alone will ensure that Modi won't return as PM as it would be impossible if BJP did not win 230 seats. "The NDA allies may then press for someone other than Modi from BJP as PM nominee," said the Congress sources.

In a clear hint that NDA ally Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and JD-U in Bihar will not be part of the opposition grouping as was being speculated, the Congress sources clarified that an alliance was being negotiated only with like-minded parties. While the grand old party has had pacts with NCP in Maharashtra and with RJD in Bihar, sewing up the BSP-SP-Congress-RLD alliance was a new task, they acknowledged.

Inputs from state units would certainly be factored in while finalising the alliances the sources said in reference to West Bengal where the Congress fights the ruling TMC. The BJP and its ideological mentor RSS needed to be defeated as they were trying to capture key institutions like the Supreme Court, Election Commission and CBI.

The Congress theme for 2019 against the Modi government would centre wound lack of jobs, farmers' plight, crumbling banking sector and a range of corruption issues, the sources said, adding that the party would fight the BJP's attempts to polarize the voters with a pro-development agenda.