West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says even one lakh FIRs won't slow our fight

Mamata Banerjee assured that her fight of justice for the people will continue, even if lakhs of FIRs are lodged against her and her party colleagues.

Published: 03rd August 2018 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)

By UNI

KOLKATA: Stating that the country is experiencing a state of "super emergency", Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has assured that her fight of justice for the people will continue, even if lakhs of FIRs are lodged against her and her party colleagues.

While reacting to the FIR lodged against her and the arrest of her party's MPs, MLA and minister at Silchar, the Chief Minister said: "They keep lodging FIRs against us.

It is interesting that I am sitting in Bengal and an FIR has been lodged in Assam we don't mind even if 1 lakh FIRs are lodged against us for fighting for the rights of common people.

Ms Banerjee said she has spoken to Union Home minister Rajnath Singh during her visit to Delhi and the latter has assured her that there will be no harassment of common people.

"My question is that then why have our MPs been harassed today?" she asked.

She maintained in the same breath: "We are actually in a situation of super-emergency. There is no democracy in the country.:

Condemning the arrest of her party colleagues, the Chief Minister said: "They went there for a better cause."

My question is that if everything is normal and peaceful in Assam, then why has section 144 of CrPC been imposed in all the districts? Why were they (TMC MPs, MLA and minister) stopped when two of them wanted to go ahead at a time instead of marching together in a group? They just wanted to go to the convention centre and return after speaking to some people there.

"Our fight will continue for the sake of common people. We will never step back," she added.

She further stated that there is no democratic right in the country.

Senior journalists are being beaten up," she said, adding the Army personnel from Assam, who are deployed in borders, are also worried about their family members.

