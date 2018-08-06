Home Nation

IAF choppers swing into action in landslide-hit Nagaland

Union Minister of State for Home, Kiren Rijiju, on Sunday failed to make an aerial survey of the affected areas due to inclement weather.

Image used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Indian Air Force choppers have been pressed into service to supply essential commodities in landslide-battered Nagaland

The state has in the last two days got some respite from the heavy rains. However, many areas continue to remain cut off, official sources informed. Over the past few days, ten people have lost their lives and several others suffered injuries.

During the period, the state received 72 per cent more rainfall. "We are taking the help of IAF to drop ration. As of now, the situation is not alarming as far as ration is concerned. We have been able to reach the affected people," Nagaland's chief secretary Temjen Toy told TNIE.

"There has been some respite from the rains. After days of rains and incidents of landslides, many villages have remained cut off. The Dimapur-Kohima highway has also become inaccessible. An alternative road is being used by locals to drive and carry supplies. Road communication is being restored at several places but on a temporary basis. The situation is the worst in Kiphire district. Several patients have been evacuated to other places from the district," Toy added.

Union Minister of State for Home, Kiren Rijiju, on Sunday failed to make an aerial survey of the affected areas due to inclement weather. Later, he assessed the situation with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio in commercial hub Dimapur. Official sources said Rijiju assured Rio of all possible help from the Centre. "The Union Minister was visibly surprised to learn about the magnitude of devastation in Kohima," an official release said.

It said Rijiju assured the CM of constituting a central inter-ministerial team within a week's time which will visit the state and prepare a report for restoration, rehabilitation and rebuilding, the release said.

According to Borjhar-based Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the chances of heavy rainfall in the Northeast in the next 72 hours are less. "There could be rainfall associated with a thunderstorm in isolated places of Northeast in the next three days. However, these rainfall activities will not cause any flooding," said meteorologist Sunit Das of RMC.

