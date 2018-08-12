Home Nation

Controversy over death of two inmates at Patna shelter home for mentally challenged women

The two inmates of the state-run shelter home died under unknown circumstances, a day after a man was arrested for allegedly asking the inmates of the home to escape by luring them with gifts.

Published: 12th August 2018 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

PATNA: A controversy has arisen over the death of two inmates of a shelter home for mentally challenged women here with the hospital authorities and Bihar social welfare department providing conflicting narratives and reportedly keeping police in the dark.

The two inmates of the state-run shelter home died under unknown circumstances, a day after a man was arrested for allegedly asking the inmates of the home to escape by luring them with gifts.

The women were staying at 'Aasra' shelter home in Nepali Nagar locality of the city.

Rajiv Ranjan Prasad, Superintendent, Patna Medical College and Hospital, said two women, aged 17 and 40 years, were brought to the hospital on the intervening night of August 10 and August 11 and were declared "brought dead".

He said the postmortem examination was conducted yesterday.

Meanwhile, the police have blamed the hospital and shelter home authorities for not informing about the incident to the police station concerned.

"It was a lapse on part of the shelter home authorities and the hospital administration as neither of the two informed the police stations concerned before the postmortem was conducted. We came to know about the deaths only this morning," N H Khan, Inspector General of Police (IG), Patna Zone, said.

When asked about the incident, Raj Kumar, Director, Social Welfare Department, said, "Our department official who accompanied the two inmates of 'Aasra' shelter home to the hospital claimed that they died during treatment, but the hospital authorities say otherwise".

"We have ordered an enquiry into the matter and District Magistrate Kumar Ravi and Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj are also personally investigating the matter," he said.

Kumar said body of the 17-year-old inmate was cremated by NGO 'Anumaya' which runs the shelter home.

He said the last rites of the second woman were not performed since her religion was not clear.

"We have also deputed two officials of our department to join the investigation since questions may be raised over the conduct of the official under whose supervision the women were taken to the hospital. In fact, even after the deaths took place, he informed the department by writing a letter instead of rushing to the directorate or make a telephonic call," Kumar said.

The IG said instructions have been issued to conduct a second postmortem on the body of the 40-year-old inmate even as four persons associated with the shelter home were being interrogated.

The incident has surfaced at a time when the CBI is investigating another sex scandal at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
shelter home Patna shelter home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless