We've brought northeast India closer to Delhi: PM Narendra Modi​

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said efforts made by his government have brought the people of northeast India closer to Delhi.

"Four years ago, people from northeast used to feel Delhi is far away. In the past four years, we have brought the northeast closer to Delhi," he said in his address to the nation from the Red Fort here on the occasion of the 72nd Independence Day.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi Independence Day speech LIVE UPDATES

He said people were ignoring news about this region earlier.

"Now, when we read about the northeast in the papers, we see villages getting electricity, highways and railways being constructed. New job opportunities have been created and educational institutes are coming up," he said.

Modi also spoke about the achievements of the region in sports, construction and infrastructure and business.