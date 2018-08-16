Home Nation

Government portal starts advocacy drive on WhatsApp safety for students, others 

The latest campaign, being run by Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) on a portal -- infosecawareness.in -- is targeted at school children and youth as well as government officials.

Published: 16th August 2018 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 12:30 AM   |  A+A-

messaging app, telegram, whatsapp,facebook

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As part of its crackdown on misuse of social media, the government has started an advocacy drive based on 'learning material' offered by WhatsApp to create awareness among students, government officials and others around the issue of fake news.

ALSO READ: Lynching cases: WhatsApp shares 'easy tips' to spot fake news, hoax

The latest campaign, being run by Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) on a portal -- infosecawareness.in -- is targeted at school children and youth as well as government officials, and seeks to create awareness around do's and dont's of WhatsApp messaging.

IT ministry sources said while the government is working on various initiatives to ensure that social media platforms become more accountable, efforts are also on to increase awareness about fake news among citizens through focussed-awareness drives.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has drawn flak from the government over fake news and rumours circulating on its platform that led to multiple incidents of mob-lynching across the country.

India had issued two notices to WhatsApp, warning that it will treat the messaging platform as an abettor of rumour propagation and legal consequences will follow, if adequate checks are not put in place.

ALSO READ: Social media platforms should use tech to weed out fake news: Ravi Shankar Prasad

When contacted, a WhatsApp spokesperson said the platform has "made significant changes to the app and we have met with digital literacy experts, government representatives to inform them about these changes".

"We have also launched a public awareness campaign in several regional languages to help people recognise fake news," the spokesperson added.

Sources in IT Ministry said the Centre plans to engage with state governments to emphasise the role they can play in sensitising students and teachers on online safety.

The intent is to curb the viral circulation of misinformation on social media and make public "adept" in spotting fake news on popular platforms, they added.

The government also plans to leverage its network of Common Service Centres to promote such campaigns, especially in rural areas where there has been an explosion in data services with the availability of affordable smartphones and falling tariffs.

The content placed on the portal has been prepared using material submitted by WhatsApp in response to government's notices, and requests users to check the information in the message received, before they forward it to others.

It also suggests that users ensure their accounts have the optimum privacy settings.

These efforts tie-in with IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's statement in July in Parliament flagging the misuse of social media for circulation of rumours and fake news that has led to "rising incidents of violence and lynching in the country".

In response to the government's notices, WhatsApp had outlined initiatives it is taking to curb fake news circulation, including education and advocacy efforts.

It has also introduced forward label and limited forwarding of messages to five people at one go.

It is also building an India-based team.

Sources said that the government, however, is unconvinced with WhatsApp's response as its key demand of 'traceability' and attribution of messages has remained unaddressed by the messaging giant that has over 20 crore users in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
WhatsApp Fake news Awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
Independence Day celebrations across States