Rahul Gandhi slams PM Narendra Modi over mysterious death of Unnao rape case witness

BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar is one of the accused in the Unnao rape case.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi. | (File | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the mysterious death and burial without autopsy of a key witness in the Unnao rape-murder case involving BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar. It "smells of a conspiracy," Gandhi said.

"Is this your idea of 'justice for our daughters', Mr 56?" Gandhi tweeted.

BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar is one of the accused in the Unnao rape case. The Congress president's remark comes days after the uncle of the victim alleged a conspiracy behind the death of the witness. In a letter written to the police, the victim’s uncle alleged that the deceased’s body was buried without getting any postmortem conducted.

READ| Unnao gang-rape case: CBI's main witness dies, buried without autopsy

The CBI had earlier filed a charge sheet in a Lucknow court against the BJP MLA, his brother and eight others, including three policemen, in its probe into the Arms Act case in which the politician had framed the Unnao gang-rape victim's father.

