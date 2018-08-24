Rahul Gandhi should apologise for 1984 anti-Sikh riots: BJP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP today lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for invoking Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh guru, during his address in Berlin, saying his party is identified with anti-Sikh riots in 1984 and he should apologise for the "heinous crime" at the Golden Temple.

Gandhi is invoking Guru Nanak Dev merely for vote-bank politics. For him, Sikhs are mere vote banks, BJP national secretary R P Singh said.

Addressing the Indian diaspora at a function organised by the Indian Overseas Congress in Berlin last night, Gandhi said the Congress's thought of "unity in diversity" came from the times of Guru Nanak Dev, and the BJP-RSS divides people and spreads hatred.

In a sharp reaction to his remarks, Singh said Gandhi's thoughts are actually in line with the Congress culture of divide and rule.

"We are pained to know that Gandhi, who reminds us of anti-Slkh riots of 1984, claims that his thoughts resemble the first Sikh guru -- Guru Nanak Devji. Actually, his thoughts are in line with Congress culture of divide and rule," Singh said.

Congress leaders justified the 1984 killings of innocent Sikhs and they treated Sikhs like demons, he claimed, while demanding "Rahul should apologise for the heinous crime in front of Akal Takht at Golden Temple in Amritsar".

Akal Takht is the highest body of Sikhs and Golden Temple is the most prominent shrine of the religion.

Taking on Gandhi over the same issue, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the Congress president has demeaned the Indian culture and he is an immature politician. Leave aside leading the country, Gandhi is even incapable of heading a political party, he further said.