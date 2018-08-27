Home Nation

Article 35-A row: Supreme Court to hear fresh plea filed by BJP leader

The main case, which is based on a plea filed by a non-governmental organisation in 2014, is likely to be heard on August 31.

Published: 27th August 2018 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 11:54 AM

The Supreme Court of India (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a fresh petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and lawyer, Ashwini Upadhyay, seeking scrapping of Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, the main case, which is based on a plea filed by a non-governmental organisation in 2014, is likely to be heard on August 31. NGO, We the Citizens, had filed the petition in the apex court seeking to abolish the law on the grounds that it is "unconstitutional".

Additional Director General Of Police, (Law and Order), Jammu and Kashmir, Munir Ahmed Khan, clarified that hearing of the main case will not be held today and tweeted, "A rumour is being spread by miscreants that hearing of Article 35 A case in the Supreme Court is today. This is not a fact. We will investigate all these rumour mongering cases and deal with the culprits strictly."

Article 370 of the Constitution grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, while Article 35A disallows people from residing in Jammu and Kashmir, buying or owning immovable property in the state, settle permanently, or get state government jobs.

The Jammu and Kashmir government had earlier moved an application seeking deferment of the hearing in the case, citing upcoming panchayat and urban local body elections. 

