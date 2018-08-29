Azam Khan threatened my daughters: Amar Singh to meet UP Governor

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Tagging Samajwadi Party (SP) as 'Namazwadi Party', Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh on Tuesday accused SP leader Azam Khan of threatening his twin daughters and said that he will meet Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and submit a complaint against Khan.

Amar Singh held a press conference here in which he said that Azam Khan threatened his 17-year-old twin daughters in an interview with a news channel.

"Today I am sitting here as a father of two 17-year-old daughters. Now we feel scared when they go to school. My wife cries. I want security for my daughters," Amar Singh said.

"On Wednesday, at 6 pm I will meet Uttar Pradesh Governor and will complain to him about this and demand an action," he added.

Amar Singh also demanded an investigation into the funding of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur. Azam Khan is the chancellor of the institution. Amar Singh, a former SP leader, further said that he will be in Rampur on August 30.

"I am going there as a scared father. Azam Khan can sacrifice me. But spare my daughters," he said.