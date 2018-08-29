Home Nation

Kerala floods: Congress to pressurise government for earliest compensation to victims, says Rahul Gandhi

When asked about if the floods are a man-made disaster, Rahul said, he will not comment on the nature of this crisis. 

Published: 29th August 2018 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi interacts with the flood-affected people at a relief camp in Chengannur Kerala on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NORTH PARAVUR: Congress leaders are going to pressurize the Government so that Kerala people get their compensation as soon as possible and citizens face minimum discomfort, said party president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday evening while addressing people at a relief camp in North Paravur.

"The Government owes you compensation and Government has to help you build your houses. We are in opposition and it is our job to make them do their duties. Every single Congress leader is going to pressurize the Government so that your compensation is paid as soon as possible and you face minimum discomfort," he said.

Gandhi also reminded people, as the Congress party is not in power both in Delhi and Kerala, they can't do 'big things'. However, he added that the Congress party is raising money to help people rebuild their houses.

Talking of problem being faced by people in camps, the Congress president said, "The immediate problem in all the camps is that people are saying their houses are damaged, there is a lot of mud and dirt in their houses and people have lost their papers. So I have told all the Congress workers and leaders to help them build their houses, to assist them to clean it and to help with all the papers that have been lost so that people can get the paperwork done."

The Gandhi scion also applauded people for facing this tragedy with unity and strength.

"Every single Keralite should be proud that how the state has reacted to this tragedy. Everyone stood together as one. All religion, all communities, all cast stood together and faced this tragedy. And you are a huge example to the whole country", he said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit of flood-hit Kerala. He reached the flood-ravaged state on Tuesday morning and will take stock of the situation in the Wayanad district on Wednesday.

