Train service suspended in south Kashmir following encounter in Anantnag

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Train service was suspended on Wednesday for security reasons in south Kashmir, where an encounter ensued between militants and security forces during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) early this morning.

However, train service in north Kashmir was running smoothly, a railway official told UNI.

He said a fresh advisory was received this morning to suspend all train runs on Badgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region. He said no train will chug on this track for security reasons.

Hundreds of passengers, who had arrived at different railway stations in south Kashmir, were disappointed after they were informed that train service has been suspended.

Passengers, who were scheduled to travel between Banihal in Jammu and Srinagar, were most affected. Rail service has become very popular as it is cheap, fast and safe against other mode of transport in the valley.

He said all trains will run on Srinagar-Badgam and Baramulla in north Kashmir. There is already an advisory to suspend all train runs in the Kashmir valley on August 30 and 31 when Supreme Court will hear several petitions against Article 35 A.

The separatists have called for a general strike, supported by traders, transporters, industrialists and civil society, lawyers and trade unions, tomorrow and August 31 against the move to scrap the Article.